Home News Fife

No injuries after two police cars involved in A92 Fife crash

The incident on Thursday night is the second time this week that police cars have been involved in a crash on the A92.

By Lindsey Hamilton
No injuries were reporter after wo police cars were involved in a crash on the A92 in Fife.

A Ford Kuga collided with the emergency vehicles as they shielded a broken down vehicle.

The incident happened at around 11pm on Monday, causing disruption for those travelling on the A92 near Kirkcaldy.

Man, 34, charged

No-one was injured in the crash however, a 34-year-old man has been charged and reported to prosecutors.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11pm on Thursday a Ford Kuga collided with two police vehicles on the A92 westbound near to the Kirkcaldy on slip.

“The police vehicles had been parked to shield a broken down vehicle.

“There were no reports of any injuries.”

Second police-involved crash this week

It is the second this week where police cars have been involved in an incident on the busy dual-carriageway.

On both occasions the police cars were protecting other vehicles that had broken down.

In the first incident, one police officer was taken to hospital and a man charged after the crash on the A92 near Lochgelly just after 11pm on Sunday.

The officer was in a police car that was shielding a broken-down vehicle when it was hit by a van.

