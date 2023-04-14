No injuries after two police cars involved in A92 Fife crash

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

No injuries were reporter after wo police cars were involved in a crash on the A92 in Fife.

A Ford Kuga collided with the emergency vehicles as they shielded a broken down vehicle.

The incident happened at around 11pm on Monday, causing disruption for those travelling on the A92 near Kirkcaldy.

Man, 34, charged

No-one was injured in the crash however, a 34-year-old man has been charged and reported to prosecutors.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11pm on Thursday a Ford Kuga collided with two police vehicles on the A92 westbound near to the Kirkcaldy on slip.

“The police vehicles had been parked to shield a broken down vehicle.

“There were no reports of any injuries.”

Second police-involved crash this week

It is the second this week where police cars have been involved in an incident on the busy dual-carriageway.

On both occasions the police cars were protecting other vehicles that had broken down.

In the first incident, one police officer was taken to hospital and a man charged after the crash on the A92 near Lochgelly just after 11pm on Sunday.

The officer was in a police car that was shielding a broken-down vehicle when it was hit by a van.