Glenrothes pool closed due to contamination

A swimming pool in Glenrothes has been closed due to contamination.

The main pool at Michael Woods Sports and Leisure Centre is closed all day on Monday.

Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, which runs the centre, says it will reopen as normal on Tuesday.

The other two pools in the facility will be open on Monday at limited times.

The training pool will be open 6am-9am, 11.30am-3pm and 8pm-9pm.

The warm pool will only be open 3pm-8pm.

One man who visited the centre said: “I was just booking in to use the gym but I heard them telling people the pool would be closed today.

“It looked like most of the pool was set up for lane swimming from the balcony.”

Paul Hossack, area leisure manager for Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, said: “It is always unfortunate when a swimming pool has to be closed for contamination issues – each incident is treated seriously, and staff carry out appropriate decontamination procedures efficiently to restore the water quality and reduce the impact to users.

“Like other swimming pool providers, the trust has information available to customers to help avoid the risk of water contamination – this includes advising customers against swimming if unwell and waiting 48 hours following any sickness or diarrhoea symptoms before entering the water.

“We also ask those swimming with babies and young children to use appropriate swimming nappies before entering the pool – we make swimming nappies available at our receptions to minimise any possible contamination issues.”

Meanwhile, Fife Sports and Leisure Trust says its booking system is currently down.

A spokesperson for the organisation said: “All bookings will be updated once it’s back online.”

The £19.5 million Michael Woods building opened in the summer of 2013.