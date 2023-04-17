Pipe repaired after sewage discharge at Leven Beach

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Repairs have been carried out on a burst pipe that led to sewage being discharged at Leven Beach.

Locals were urged to avoid the water over the weekend after the pipe cracked.

Scottish Water said it led to a “controlled spill” into the River Leven and out to the sea.

Signs put up in the area said: “Due to a burst sewer, sewage is currently discharging into the sea at the west end of this beach.

“Scottish Water are aware of this and are acting to make the necessary repairs as soon as possible.”

The sign advised users “not to swim or paddle in the sea” and to keep pets away too.

Beach users were also told to avoid “obvious areas of contamination” and to wash hands and footwear after visiting the area.

Scottish Water says the pipe has now been repaired.

Fife Council confirmed Scottish Water is sampling the water to determine if it is safe.

‘Controlled spill’ required to fix pipe

A spokesperson for Scottish Water said: “A burst sewer pipe in a wooded area next to the River Leven was reported to us by a member of the public.

“Repairs took place over Friday and into Saturday with the job being completed at noon on Saturday.

“To enable us to carry out repairs a controlled spill of wastewater into the mouth of River Leven was required.

“Sepa and Fife Council’s environmental health team have been kept informed throughout.”