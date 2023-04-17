Residents shocked at ‘snake’ spotted hanging from wire in Glenrothes

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Residents were left in shock after a ‘snake’ was spotted hanging from an electricity wire in Fife.

Locals reported seeing what they thought to be a reptile dangling several feet above the ground on Elgin Drive in Glenrothes on Monday morning.

But after the discovery was reported to animal welfare officers, it was found to be a toy that had been thrown to its lofty location.

After resident Ali Hutton posted pictures on Facebook, residents reacted with fear at the possibility of a snake slithering above their heads.

One person said: “I’m never leaving the house again!”

Another posted: Won’t be in Glenrothes anytime soon.”

While another added: “Please tell me that’s a toy.”

‘Snake’ reported to Scottish SPCA

Ali reported the find to the Scottish SPCA.

However, when contacted by The Courier, the charity said it “does not attend dead animals” and urged her to contact Fife Council.

A spokesperson for the local authority said the SSPCA confirmed it is not a real snake.

The incident comes after a 10ft python was mysteriously discovered on Broughty Ferry beach last week.