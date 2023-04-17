Residents shocked at ‘snake’ spotted hanging from wire in Glenrothes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Residents shocked at ‘snake’ spotted hanging from wire in Glenrothes

Locals reported seeing what they thought to be a reptile dangling several feet above the ground.

By Poppy Watson
The 'snake' was discovered on Elgin Drive in Glenrothes. Image: Ali Hutton.

Residents were left in shock after a ‘snake’ was spotted hanging from an electricity wire in Fife.

Locals reported seeing what they thought to be a reptile dangling several feet above the ground on Elgin Drive in Glenrothes on Monday morning.

But after the discovery was reported to animal welfare officers, it was found to be a toy that had been thrown to its lofty location.

After resident Ali Hutton posted pictures on Facebook, residents reacted with fear at the possibility of a snake slithering above their heads.

The ‘snake’ turned out to be a children’s toy. Image: Ali Hutton.

One person said:  “I’m never leaving the house again!”

Another posted: Won’t be in Glenrothes anytime soon.”

While another added: “Please tell me that’s a toy.”

‘Snake’ reported to Scottish SPCA

Ali reported the find to the Scottish SPCA.

However, when contacted by The Courier, the charity said it “does not attend dead animals” and urged her to contact Fife Council.

A spokesperson for the local authority said the SSPCA confirmed it is not a real snake.

The incident comes after a 10ft python was mysteriously discovered on Broughty Ferry beach last week.

