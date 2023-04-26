East Neuk children enjoying new £120k playpark after parents ‘took the bull by the horns’ to make it happen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

East Neuk children enjoying new £120k playpark after parents ‘took the bull by the horns’ to make it happen

The Anstruther park was left with nothing but a dilapidated climbing frame after years of neglect but now has state-of-the art equipment.

By Claire Warrender
Results of the Anstruther playpark upgrade
Anstruther youngsters Craig, Lilly, Adie, Chloe, Kate and Misho enjoy the slide at the upgraded Dreelside Park. Image: Steven Brown/DC Thomson

East Neuk children are enjoying a new £120,000 playpark after a group of locals “took the bull by the horns” and raised the cash themselves.

Dreelside Park in Anstruther was left with nothing but a dilapidated climbing frame after years of neglect.

Before the Anstruther playpark upgrade
The scene before the Anstruther playpark upgrade. Image: Supplied by Daryl Wilson.

But now youngsters are flying high on new swings, as well as relishing a chute, flying fox climbing nets and a trim trail.

And the park is busier than ever as delighted pals gather to make the most of the modern equipment.

Adie enjoys the result of the Anstruther playpark upgrade
Adie enjoying the new slide at Dreelside Park. Image: Steven Brown/DC Thomson

The result is down to a committee of determined parents, carers and childminders who decided not to sit back and rely on Fife Council to drum up the cash needed.

Anstruther Community Council secretary Daryl Wilson said it was an example of what could be done if communities joined forces.

“We just thought, we’re going to make this happen because somebody needs to,” she said.

It’s the second Anstruther park saved by parent power and follows a successful campaign to prevent a care home from being built at Bankie Park.

Parents overcame setbacks to secure Anstruther playpark upgrade

It’s been a long haul for the residents, who first complained about the state of Dreelside Park back in 2016.

Anstruther childminder Shirley Nuttell was put in touch with council officer Alan Bisset.

And he worked with residents for many months to identify what equipment children would like.

Childminder Shirley Nuttell, in pink with parents Merryn Hunter and Amy Nsbet as youngsters enjouy the upgraded playpark. Image: Steven Brown/DC Thomson.
Mum Amy Nisbet with children Lilly and Rosie on the flying fox. Image: Steven Brown/DC Thomson

But the project was held up by two separate blows – the Covid lockdown and the sad death of Mr Bisset.

The group then had to go back to the drawing board when they discovered the equipment they had tendered for was no longer available.

And all that was on offer was double the original £60,000 price tag.

‘Great to see the kids enjoying it’

Daryl added: “We took the bull by the horns and raised the money with the backing of the community council.

“We started with a couple of parents, carers and a granny but put an appeal on Facebook for people to join us.

“Eventually there were about eight of us and we put in loads of funding applications.”

Ten-year-olds Chloe McArthur and Kate Elrick at the new Dreelside Playpark. Image: Steven Brown/DC Thomson.

Grants were secured from a number of organisations, including Fife Council and Fife Environment Trust.

And a series of community fundraising events were also held.

The hard work paid off when work finally began on site in September.

Daryl added: “The park opened in February and it’s totally getting used.

“It was so run down for many years and it’s great to see the kids enjoying it at last.

“We’re delighted it’s done.”

