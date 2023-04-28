Brakes put on East Neuk skatepark decision amid ‘toxic’ row over location

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A bitter row over the location of a new skatepark in Fife’s East Neuk is in danger of turning into “a civil war”.

Councillors said the “toxic” issue had split the community, particularly in Anstruther.

And Liberal Democrat member Fiona Corps said: “I’ve lived in the area for over 50 years and I’ve never seen such a divide over a decision.”

Bankie Park in Anstruther was chosen as the preferred location last year.

But Fife Council officers have now been asked go back to the drawing board to consider several other possible sites across the entire East Neuk.

It is hoped a new location will suit both sides and quell the bad feeling.

‘Work together on East Neuk skatepark’

The arguments follow the results of a public consultation carried out by a local skatepark group, comprised mainly of youngsters and their parents.

The consultation, backed by Fife Council and the community council, put forward six possible locations.

And Bankie Park was eventually voted the most suitable.

However, this prompted alarm from a second group – Keep Bankie Park Green – who fear it will spoil a wildflower meadow.

Concerns have also been raised by people living near the park.

Councillor Alan Knox said: “It’s turning into a civil war.

“We should be encouraging both sides in the community to work together towards an agreed solution.

‘This has really divided the community’

The community council supported the Bankie Park option as long as noise surveys were carried out and planning consent secured.

Its support was also on condition no existing facilities were sacrificed and the skatepark group engaged with the community over its exact location and design.

Members of Fife Council’s North East Fife area committee were this week asked to consider moving the project forward.

Councillor Corps said she supported the skatepark and commended the young people for their work.

And she said: “We don’t want to spoil their fun.”

She added, however: “It’s about finding a solution to what’s become a really toxic situation in my constituency.

“Building a skatepark is supposed to be exciting.

“Everybody is supposed to be involved and enjoying the development.

“However, it has really divided the community.”

‘Consultation to date is not sufficient’

She said the proposed location for the East Neuk skatepark had caused serious concern for many people.

“They have raised valid issues about noise, traffic, loss of amenity and the impact of pouring a large lump of concrete into a much-loved park and the damage it may have on the environment.

“Personally, I do not believe the community consultation undertaken to date is sufficient or robust enough to allow a decision of this magnitude to be taken.”

East Neuk Lib Dem councillor Sean Dillon added: “This is not about favouring one location over another.

“It’s about us having more information about all viable sites before we make a decision.”

However, East Neuk SNP councillor Alycia Hayes argued members were in danger of “kicking the can down the road”.

Children will have left school before East Neuk skatepark is built

She said taking the decision out of local hands could lead to community indifference.

“The skatepark group was set up in January 2021 and time is passing by,” she said.

“While it will be used for generations, the kids who proposed the skatepark will have left school by the time it’s finished.

“There are already conditions set out by the community council, which are laudable.

“I would ask that we proceed today and encourage the skatepark group to continue its consultation in the community and bring forward designs.”

However, councillors voted by eight votes to five to ask officers to seek alternative sites.