Fife Defibrillator stolen from outside Glenrothes pharmacy Police say their investigation is at an early stage. By Lindsey Hamilton May 1 2023, 12.57pm Defibrillator stolen from outside Glenrothes pharmacy Cadham Pharmacy and Medical Centre, Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson A probe has been launched after a defibrillator was stolen from outside a pharmacy in Glenrothes. The theft of the life-saving equipment – which was only recently installed – was discovered at Cadham Pharmacy Health Centre on Monday morning. Police say their investigation is at an early stage. Where the defibrillator was situated. Image: Police Scotland A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We received a report of the theft of a defibrillator from outside a premises in Cadham Centre, Glenrothes, around 9am on Monday. "Inquiries are at an early stage." Staff at the pharmacy have been unavailable for comment.