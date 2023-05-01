Defibrillator stolen from outside Glenrothes pharmacy

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A probe has been launched after a defibrillator was stolen from outside a pharmacy in Glenrothes.

The theft of the life-saving equipment – which was only recently installed – was discovered at Cadham Pharmacy Health Centre on Monday morning.

Police say their investigation is at an early stage.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of the theft of a defibrillator from outside a premises in Cadham Centre, Glenrothes, around 9am on Monday.

“Inquiries are at an early stage.”

Staff at the pharmacy have been unavailable for comment.