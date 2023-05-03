Woman charged after teenage boy ‘robbed and attacked’ in Cowdenbeath

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman has been charged after a teenage boy was ‘robbed of his wallet and assaulted’ in Cowdenbeath.

The 19-year-old was waiting at a bus stop on the town’s High Street just after 7am on Tuesday when he was allegedly attacked.

A 27-year-old woman is due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Inquires ‘ongoing’

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “A 27-year-old woman has been arrested and charged after a 19-year-old man was robbed and assaulted in Cowdenbeath.

“The incident happened in the High Street around 7.15am on Tuesday.

“She is expected to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Thursday.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”