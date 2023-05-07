Forth and Tay Disabled Ramblers complete mobility scooter trek

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Forth and Tay Disabled Ramblers complete mobility scooter trek

The intrepid group from Fife and Tayside covered the length of the Great Glen Way from Fort William to Inverness over seven days

By Michael Alexander
Forth and Tay Disabled Ramblers have finished their Great Glen Way trek. Image: Donald Jenks
Forth and Tay Disabled Ramblers have finished their Great Glen Way trek. Image: Donald Jenks

The Forth and Tay Disabled Ramblers arrived safely in Inverness on Saturday May 6 after a seven-day day epic ramble on their mobility scooters.

The intrepid ramblers from Fife and Tayside covered the length of the Great Glen Way from Fort William to Inverness.

Only a very few short sections had to be bypassed as they were not safe for scooter users.

Walkers ‘astounded’ by determination

But there were challenges aplenty to be faced and overcome.

Along the route, other walkers travelling the iconic route were astounded by the determination the group had to complete the journey and to see them steadily making their way north through some of the best countryside Scotland has to offer.

Forth and Tay Disabled Ramblers have finished their Great Glen Way trek. Image: Donald Jenks

Ramps had to be carried to help the scooters over drainage gullies, some rocky sections and big tree roots.

Steep hills challenged not only the ramblers but the support team who on many occasions had to resort to brute strength pushing the scooters up slopes too steep to rely on the electric motors alone.

The scooters were challenged too with two punctures and two breakdowns.

But these were soon put right by the support team.

Sound of the Coronation bells

As they approached Inverness, the bells of St Andrew’s Cathedral were ringing to mark the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla.

It was a welcome boost to the ramblers as they knew they were soon to achieve their goal.

Forth and Tay Disabled Ramblers have finished their Great Glen Way trek. Image: Donald Jenks

Sheila Batchelor, the chairperson of the Forth and Tay Disabled Ramblers, said: “We have had the experience of a lifetime achieving something which seemed impossible and Wow what a journey it was!”

Kelly Barnes, one of the mobility scooter users, said:”As soon as I heard that Brian Watson one of the volunteers running our group was planning this I immediately said I wanted to take part.

“I have to say I didn’t realise just how challenging it was going to be.

“It was scary at times too but we had such a good support team that there was little doubt we would make it in the end.

Forth and Tay Disabled Ramblers have finished their Great Glen Way trek. Image: Donald Jenks

“It just goes to show that despite having a disability with the right frame of mind and determination anything is achievable.”

Looking forward to a rest

Trip organiser Brian Watson said it had been a “challenge on so many levels”.

In terms of what comes next, he added: “For a while I think a gentle scoot round our favourite routes in the Forth and Tay areas is in order!”

The Courier told previously how the intrepid scooter adventure in the Scottish Highlands was organised to raise funds for their cause.

Hooked on Freedom: Why the Forth and Tay Disabled Ramblers are heading for the Great Glen Way

