Forth and Tay Disabled Ramblers complete mobility scooter trek

The Forth and Tay Disabled Ramblers arrived safely in Inverness on Saturday May 6 after a seven-day day epic ramble on their mobility scooters.

The intrepid ramblers from Fife and Tayside covered the length of the Great Glen Way from Fort William to Inverness.

Only a very few short sections had to be bypassed as they were not safe for scooter users.

Walkers ‘astounded’ by determination

But there were challenges aplenty to be faced and overcome.

Along the route, other walkers travelling the iconic route were astounded by the determination the group had to complete the journey and to see them steadily making their way north through some of the best countryside Scotland has to offer.

Ramps had to be carried to help the scooters over drainage gullies, some rocky sections and big tree roots.

Steep hills challenged not only the ramblers but the support team who on many occasions had to resort to brute strength pushing the scooters up slopes too steep to rely on the electric motors alone.

The scooters were challenged too with two punctures and two breakdowns.

But these were soon put right by the support team.

Sound of the Coronation bells

As they approached Inverness, the bells of St Andrew’s Cathedral were ringing to mark the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla.

It was a welcome boost to the ramblers as they knew they were soon to achieve their goal.

Sheila Batchelor, the chairperson of the Forth and Tay Disabled Ramblers, said: “We have had the experience of a lifetime achieving something which seemed impossible and Wow what a journey it was!”

Kelly Barnes, one of the mobility scooter users, said:”As soon as I heard that Brian Watson one of the volunteers running our group was planning this I immediately said I wanted to take part.

“I have to say I didn’t realise just how challenging it was going to be.

“It was scary at times too but we had such a good support team that there was little doubt we would make it in the end.

“It just goes to show that despite having a disability with the right frame of mind and determination anything is achievable.”

Looking forward to a rest

Trip organiser Brian Watson said it had been a “challenge on so many levels”.

In terms of what comes next, he added: “For a while I think a gentle scoot round our favourite routes in the Forth and Tay areas is in order!”

