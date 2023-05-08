Kirkcaldy’s Dean Park Hotel expansion plans given green light

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Plans to expand Kirkcaldy’s Dean Park Hotel have been given the green light by Fife Council.

The four-star venue’s Duke Lounge will be made bigger to accommodate overspill from events such as weddings.

Owners of the hotel Margaret and Colin Smart. Image Dean Park HotelDuke’s Lounge is a casual bistro which offers coffee and cake as well as food and cocktails.

The expansion will be built in a terrace area, which is currently used for meetings.

According to the supporting statement the plans are “sympathetic to the existing building”.

It added: “The terrace which exists will be reduced in size as a result of the proposals

which create an extended space for the Duke’s Lounge which in turn will provide a private overspill area for the Kensington suite for events, weddings and parties.”

Wide range of plans at Dean Park Hotel

The 33-bedroom Dean Park Hotel was bought over by Margaret and Colin Smart in 2019.

Plans to build a £5million spa which will be linked to the resort were approved in September 2022.

The two-story spa will include a sauna, ice room, café, champagne bar, gym, jacuzzi and a 25 metre swimming pool.