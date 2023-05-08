Kirkcaldy’s Dean Park Hotel expansion plans given green light

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Kirkcaldy’s Dean Park Hotel expansion plans given green light

The plans will see The Dean Park Hotel's Duke Lounge expanded.

By Kieran Webster
Councillor's give green light for Dean Park Hotel expansion. Image: Steven MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Plans to expand Kirkcaldy’s Dean Park Hotel have been given the green light by Fife Council.

The four-star venue’s Duke Lounge will be made bigger to accommodate overspill from events such as weddings.

Owners of the hotel Margaret and Colin Smart. Image Dean Park HotelDuke’s Lounge is a casual bistro which offers coffee and cake as well as food and cocktails.

The expansion will be built in a terrace area, which is currently used for meetings.

According to the supporting statement the plans are “sympathetic to the existing building”.

It added: “The terrace which exists will be reduced in size as a result of the proposals
which create an extended space for the Duke’s Lounge which in turn will provide a private overspill area for the Kensington suite for events, weddings and parties.”

Wide range of plans at Dean Park Hotel

The 33-bedroom Dean Park Hotel was bought over by Margaret and Colin Smart in 2019.

Plans to build a £5million spa which will be linked to the resort were approved in September 2022.

Plans to build a two-story spa were approved in September: Image: DBP Architects

The two-story spa will include a sauna, ice room, café, champagne bar, gym, jacuzzi and a 25 metre swimming pool.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Dundee woman wrecks motoring career after drink-drive in Perth
2
Fife bakery closes shops after worker dies on nightshift
3
‘Cheapest 3-bedroom house in Dundee’ could sell for just £38k
4
40 best pictures as Dundee fans and players celebrate Championship title win
2
5
Dundee owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms on promotion, player contracts, stadium and Gary…
6
Drunk Kirrie teen smashed Smirnoff bottle over boy’s head in unprovoked park assault
7
Prison for Fife butcher after latest sexual assault convictions
8
Revisit iconic Dundee building where A side was Rick’s Disco and B side was…
9
Temperatures to hit 17°C for bank holiday Monday as Tayside and Fife set for…
10
‘I used to be a Dundee councillor – now I’ve played key roles in…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]