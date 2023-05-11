Inspectors find damaged floors and walls in Fife hospital wards

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inspectors found damaged floors and walls during a visit to several hospital wards in Fife.

Queen Margaret Hospital in Dunfermline and Whyteman’s Brae Hospital, which caters for psychiatry and elderly patients in Kirkcaldy, were inspected in February.

Healthcare Improvement Scotland visited older adult and adult acute admission wards at both sites.

Despite performing favourably on how clean they were, both buildings were found to be in a “poor state of repair in a number of areas”.

Speaking after the report was published on Thursday, Donna Maclean – chief inspector from Healthcare Improvement Scotland – said: “At the time of the inspection NHS Fife, like much of NHS Scotland, was experiencing significant pressures including staff shortages.

“Despite this, we observed good levels of compliance with standard infection control precautions in the majority of areas inspected.

“We observed that the environment was generally clean.

“All patient use equipment we inspected was visibly clean and well-maintained with minor exceptions.

Tape stuck to walls and exposed plaster

“Staff reported that they felt well supported and there was good communication between clinical and domestic staff and the infection prevention and control team.

“Patients and visitors we spoke to told us they were happy with the cleanliness of the hospital.

“However, inspectors observed that, although the ward environments were visibly clean, the fabric of the building was in a poor state of repair in a number of areas, including damaged flooring and walls.”

Issues identified included:

Tape stuck to floors, walls and cupboards

Chipped flooring

Exposed plaster on walls

Damaged padded backs to toilets

Rusty toilet handrails

Unvarnished wood

Ms Maclean added: “Requirements have been given to support improvement, including in the condition and maintenance of the environment.

“In order to meet the requirements from this inspection, an action plan has been developed by NHS Fife.”

The health board says many of the issues found in February have now been addressed.

Janette Keennan, NHS Fife director of nursing, said: “We are pleased that Healthcare Improvement Scotland’s report recognises the efforts of our staff to maintain our patient environment, in what were very challenging circumstances.

NHS investing in wards

“Furthermore, we are pleased that our staff reported being well-supported by our infection prevention and control team, who play a vital role by providing expert advice and guidance to help ensure the cleanliness of our hospitals remains at a high standard.

“We also note the improvement actions highlighted in the inspection report.

“Work is already under way to prioritise these actions and ensure a consistent approach across the organisation.

“This includes investment to improve the ward environments visited during the inspection, the planning for which began many months ago.”