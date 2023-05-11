Inspectors find damaged floors and walls in Fife hospital wards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Inspectors find damaged floors and walls in Fife hospital wards

Queen Margaret Hospital in Dunfermline and Whyteman’s Brae Hospital were also praised for their cleanliness following a visit.

By Neil Henderson
There are concerns for the future of Dunfermline hospice which is housed at Queen Margaret Hospital.
Queen Margaret Hospital in Dunfermline. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Inspectors found damaged floors and walls during a visit to several hospital wards in Fife.

Queen Margaret Hospital in Dunfermline and Whyteman’s Brae Hospital, which caters for psychiatry and elderly patients in Kirkcaldy, were inspected in February.

Healthcare Improvement Scotland visited older adult and adult acute admission wards at both sites.

Despite performing favourably on how clean they were, both buildings were found to be in a “poor state of repair in a number of areas”.

Whyteman’s Brae Hospital was one of two inspected. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Speaking after the report was published on Thursday, Donna Maclean – chief inspector from Healthcare Improvement Scotland – said: “At the time of the inspection NHS Fife, like much of NHS Scotland, was experiencing significant pressures including staff shortages.

“Despite this, we observed good levels of compliance with standard infection control precautions in the majority of areas inspected.

“We observed that the environment was generally clean.

“All patient use equipment we inspected was visibly clean and well-maintained with minor exceptions.

Tape stuck to walls and exposed plaster

“Staff reported that they felt well supported and there was good communication between clinical and domestic staff and the infection prevention and control team.

“Patients and visitors we spoke to told us they were happy with the cleanliness of the hospital.

“However, inspectors observed that, although the ward environments were visibly clean, the fabric of the building was in a poor state of repair in a number of areas, including damaged flooring and walls.”

Issues identified included:

  • Tape stuck to floors, walls and cupboards
  • Chipped flooring
  • Exposed plaster on walls
  • Damaged padded backs to toilets
  • Rusty toilet handrails
  • Unvarnished wood

Ms Maclean added: “Requirements have been given to support improvement, including in the condition and maintenance of the environment.

“In order to meet the requirements from this inspection, an action plan has been developed by NHS Fife.”

The health board says many of the issues found in February have now been addressed.

Janette Keennan, NHS Fife director of nursing, said: “We are pleased that Healthcare Improvement Scotland’s report recognises the efforts of our staff to maintain our patient environment, in what were very challenging circumstances.

NHS investing in wards

“Furthermore, we are pleased that our staff reported being well-supported by our infection prevention and control team, who play a vital role by providing expert advice and guidance to help ensure the cleanliness of our hospitals remains at a high standard.

“We also note the improvement actions highlighted in the inspection report.

“Work is already under way to prioritise these actions and ensure a consistent approach across the organisation.

“This includes investment to improve the ward environments visited during the inspection, the planning for which began many months ago.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Kyle Falconer of The View swings a punch and aims kick. Image: The Window Co/Twitter.
The View frontman Kyle Falconer attacks bandmate on stage as set cut short
2
Jack Stewart holding a Dundee West FC scarf
Players and pupils ‘heartbroken’ at death of Dundee schoolboy Jack, 6
3
The funeral of Marelle Sturrock will take place on May 26. Image: Police Scotland/DC Thomson.
Funeral for murdered Marelle Sturrock to be held in Dundee
4
Christopher Sinclair admitted the raid on The Selkie. Image: DC Thomson.
The Selkie break-in: Crack cocaine addict admits raid on popular Dundee restaurant
5
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer applauds the Dens Park crowd. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer breaks silence on Dundee exit and says he was ‘saddened and disappointed’…
6
Tasmin Glass, who was jailed for her part in the murder of oil worker Steven Donaldson.
EXCLUSIVE: Steven Donaldson’s family ‘disgusted’ as Angus killer Tasmin Glass set for day release
7
James O'Neil leaving the Justice of the Peace Court in Perth.
Holiday firm boss caught using phone at Perth traffic lights argues ‘exceptional hardship’ to…
8
Football clubs across Courier Country are enjoying a crowd boom. Image: SNS
Attendance boom for 12 senior Tayside and Fife teams as astonishing numbers revealed –…
9
Lauren Pratt, Kilmac HR and marketing officer. Images: Kilmac
Fife woman aiming to break down barriers in construction industry
10
Police are investigating the incident at south Inch Park in Perth
Police probe over ‘six men taking photos of children’ at Perth playpark

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]