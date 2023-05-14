Man taken to hospital after A92 Fife crash

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been taken to hospital after a car smashed into a crash barrier on a major Fife road.

Emergency crews were called to the A92 southbound at Crossgates, near Dunfermline, shortly before noon on Sunday.

One southbound lane was shut for several hours while officers and paramedics responded to the incident.

Photos posted on social media appear to show a black BMW saloon car at a standstill by the side of the carriageway, with its airbags deployed.

The extent of the man’s injuries is not yet known.

Drivers faced delays while the southbound carriageway was restricted to one lane to allow for investigations to be carried out.

The vehicle was recovered and the road cleared at around 3.30pm.

❗ NEW ⌚ 11.57#A92 RTC#A92 southbound at Crossgates, lane 1 currently closed following an RTC. Slow traffic on approach, emergency services are en route. @SETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/sANGnyMfd9 — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) May 14, 2023

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.55am on Sunday, police were called to a report of a road crash on the A92 near Crossgates.

“Officers attended and the vehicle was recovered.

“One man was taken to hospital by ambulance.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.