Home News Fife

Fire crews tackle blaze at disused Kirkcaldy school

The fire service were called to the grounds of the former Abbotshall Infant School shortly before 4am on Tuesday.

By Laura Devlin
The burnt out building on the grounds of the former Abbotshall Infant School. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
The burnt out building on the grounds of the former Abbotshall Infant School. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Firefighters tackled an early morning blaze on the grounds of a disused school in Kirkcaldy.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) were called to the abandoned building on Ramsay Road shortly before 4am on Tuesday.

Five appliances attended the scene at the height of the fire.

Crews remained in attendance on Tuesday until 10am.

Temporary road closures at the junction point with Ramsay Road, Barnett Crescent and Saunders Street are currently in place and police are asking the public avoid the area.

Police say the closures are expected to last until Wednesday afternoon.

The blaze occurred at a building on the grounds of the former Abbotshall Infant School, a C-listed building that dates back to the 1890s.

The main school building was unaffected by the fire and there were no injuries.

The blaze broke out at an outbuilding at the former infants school. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Police appeal for information

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.55am on Tuesday, SFRS attended a report of fire within the grounds of a disused school in Ramsay Road, Kirkcaldy.

“The fire has been extinguished and there was no one injured.

“Inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the fire are ongoing and officers would like to speak to anyone that has seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area or has any information regarding the fire.

“They can be contacted via 101 quoting incident number 0371 of 16 May 2023.

Police are appealing for information. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

A spokesperson for the SFRS added: “We were in attendance at a disused nursery on Ramsay Road in Kirkcaldy.

“We got the call at 3.49am.

“There were five appliances on the scene.

“They were sent from Kirkcaldy, Methil and Burntisland.

“We left the scene at 9.59am.”

