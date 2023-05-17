Cupar deaths: Mum’s tearful tribute to ‘mischievous and loving’ son

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The mum of a Fife man found dead in a flat with his girlfriend has paid a tearful tribute to her “mischievous and loving” son.

Keiran Nelson, 23, was found alongside Tianna Charite, 22, at a property on Orchardgate in Cupar on Tuesday afternoon.

Mum Wendy had not heard from her son for nearly a fortnight before his body was discovered.

The cause of the couple’s deaths is not known.

Police were initially treating the deaths as unexplained before confirming there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.

Speaking to The Courier from her home in Cowdenbeath, Wendy said the lack of contact from Keiran had been “totally out of character”.

She said: “He’d contact me at all times of the day and every day, so when we had received no calls or messages we started to worry.

“Then yesterday, CID officers visited me at work and later informed me that Keiran and Tianna had died.

‘Keiran lived life to the full’

“We are just so shocked and lost for words.

“Keiran was mischievous and loving, and really thought the world of his brothers and sisters.

“He was well-liked and lived to live life to the full.

“Everyone knew Keiran and he was definitely the life and soul of any party.”

Wendy says Keiran and Tianna had been together for “a few months”.

She said: “I had met her a few times, she was nice.

“His time was spent between living with us in Cowdenbeath and at the flat in Cupar, which was Tianna’s.”

Keiran, a former pupil at St Bride’s Primary School in Cowdenbeath, worked as a scaffolder.

Wendy says she faces a wait of up to three weeks to find out what caused the couple’s deaths.

She added: “Police won’t tell us how long they have been dead or what the cause was, so we have to wait for the investigation to continue.

“We are all devastated, especially his brothers and sisters.

“I’m lost for words and it will take a while for the news to sink in.”

Deaths not thought to be suspicious

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.40pm on Tuesday, we received a report of a concern for person at a property on Orchardgate, Cupar.

“Emergency services attended and the bodies of a 23-year-old man and 22-year-old woman were found within.

“The deaths are not thought to be suspicious and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”