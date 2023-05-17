Cupar deaths: Mum’s tearful tribute to ‘mischievous and loving’ son

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Fife

Cupar deaths: Mum’s tearful tribute to ‘mischievous and loving’ son

Keiran Nelson, 23, was found alongside girlfriend Tianna Charite, 22, at a property in the Fife town.

By Neil Henderson
Wendy Nelson and son Keiran. Image: Wendy Nelson

The mum of a Fife man found dead in a flat with his girlfriend has paid a tearful tribute to her “mischievous and loving” son.

Keiran Nelson, 23, was found alongside Tianna Charite, 22, at a property on Orchardgate in Cupar on Tuesday afternoon.

Mum Wendy had not heard from her son for nearly a fortnight before his body was discovered.

The cause of the couple’s deaths is not known.

Police were initially treating the deaths as unexplained before confirming there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.

Keiran was found alongside Tianna in a Cupar flat. Image: Keiran Nelson/Facebook

Speaking to The Courier from her home in Cowdenbeath, Wendy said the lack of contact from Keiran had been “totally out of character”.

She said: “He’d contact me at all times of the day and every day, so when we had received no calls or messages we started to worry.

“Then yesterday, CID officers visited me at work and later informed me that Keiran and Tianna had died.

‘Keiran lived life to the full’

“We are just so shocked and lost for words.

“Keiran was mischievous and loving, and really thought the world of his brothers and sisters.

“He was well-liked and lived to live life to the full.

“Everyone knew Keiran and he was definitely the life and soul of any party.”

Keiran and Wendy with his brothers Derek MacDonald, left, and Declan MacDonald, right, in happier times. Image: Wendy Nelson

Wendy says Keiran and Tianna had been together for “a few months”.

She said: “I had met her a few times, she was nice.

“His time was spent between living with us in Cowdenbeath and at the flat in Cupar, which was Tianna’s.”

Keiran, a former pupil at St Bride’s Primary School in Cowdenbeath, worked as a scaffolder.

Keiran’s girlfriend Tianna Charite. Image: Tianna Charite/Facebook
Keiran worked as a scaffolder. Image: Keiran Neilson/Facebook

Wendy says she faces a wait of up to three weeks to find out what caused the couple’s deaths.

She added: “Police won’t tell us how long they have been dead or what the cause was, so we have to wait for the investigation to continue.

“We are all devastated, especially his brothers and sisters.

“I’m lost for words and it will take a while for the news to sink in.”

Deaths not thought to be suspicious

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.40pm on Tuesday, we received a report of a concern for person at a property on Orchardgate, Cupar.

“Emergency services attended and the bodies of a 23-year-old man and 22-year-old woman were found within.

“The deaths are not thought to be suspicious and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”

