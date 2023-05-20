Injured two-week-old seal pup ‘Sammy’ saved after Dalgety Bay rescue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Injured two-week-old seal pup ‘Sammy’ saved after Dalgety Bay rescue

The baby seal pub had suffered a serious injury to its back when washed up on rocks

By Neil Henderson
Two-week-old seal pup 'Sammy' after its operation
Two-week-old seal pup 'Sammy' after its operation. Image: Vets For Pets Kirkcaldy

A two-week old seal pub has been given life-saving treatment after being washed up injured on rocks at Dalgety Bay.

The young seal had become separated from its family last month after getting into difficulty during poor weather.

It had become stranded on a remote section of the Fife coastline having sustained a serious would to its upper back.

However, the pup was spotted by medics from the British Divers Marine Life Rescue who happened to be working on the Firth of Forth at the time.

Officers managed to reach the stranded mammal before bringing it to safety.

Seal suffered a serious injury to its back

The pup, named Sammy by his rescuers, was then handed over to Fife veterinary practice – Vets for Pets Kirkcaldy.

The practice has an ongoing partnership with the marine mammal response charity and assists year-round with treating wildlife rescued off the coast of Fife.

Sammy underwent an hour-long procedure to clean and dress the wound wound before being administered antibiotics.

As he was underweight, Sammy was then taken to the Scottish Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA) wildlife centre in Alloa for rehabilitation before being released back into the wild this week.

Emergency rescue

Dawn Mackie, Practice Manager and Head Registered Veterinary Nurse at the Kirkcaldy practice said: “Thanks to the combined hard work of our experienced team, the British Divers Marine Life Rescue medics and SSPCA, we were not just able to save Sammy from a potentially life-threatening situation, but also to release him safely back into the wild to rejoin his family.

Sammy the seal was card for at the SSPCA rescue centre in Alloa. Image: SSPCA

“The case is testament to the strength of our long-standing relationship with both organisations, which helps to protect a range of marine mammals along the coastline of Fife.

“My advice to anyone who comes across a seal or other marine mammal in distress is not to approach as they can be dangerous, especially when they’re in distress.

“Instead, they should contact the coastguard or an organisation like British Divers Marine Life Rescue as quickly as possible.

“They can then assist and provide the specialist care these animals require.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks