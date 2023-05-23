Reece Rodger: New underwater search in Perthshire fails to find trace of missing Fife dad

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A underwater search for missing Fife dad Reece Rodger has failed to find any trace of the 28-year-old.

Reece was last seen after going fishing and camping with friends near Loch Rannoch in Perthshire on March 18.

Despite a possible sighting around the time of his disappearance, and another the following day, he remains missing.

Lancashire-based recovery team Beneath the Surface has assisted with the search since his disappearance.

It visited Loch Rannoch at the weekend to carry out a fresh underwater search for Reece, who lives in High Valleyfield with partner Paula Airzee.

in an update on Facebook, the group said: “We’ve had a few people asking if there is an update from our weekend search for Reece Rodger.

“Over two days we conducted thorough sonar scans of specifically identified areas of concern, including the possible last known location and the east side of the loch, including the dam area with depths ranging from zero to 60 metres.

Water temperature just 11°C

“We were unable to locate any sign of Reece in these areas.

“Loch Rannoch is approximately nine miles long and approximately one mile wide with a deepest recorded depth of 130 metres.

“The water temperature this weekend was 11°C (the average UK cold tap water is 13°C).”

The group, made up of volunteers, shared an image of its sonar search, which included rocks and tree debris.

It comes after Paula recently revealed how data from Reece’s mobile phone had shone new light on his movements on the night he disappeared.

Several searches have been carried out in the area for the industrial painter, who has two children, since he was first reported missing more than two months ago.