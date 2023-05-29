Fresh appeal as concern grows for Fife man missing for two weeks

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Concerns are growing for the welfare of a Fife man who has been missing for nearly two weeks.

Police are working to trace Michael Irvine from Oakley, who was last seen in the Burnside Terrace area of the town on May 15.

It follows an earlier sighting of the 65-year-old, who police say was spotted on Whitefield Road in Dunfermline on May 9.

He is described as white, about 5ft 10in in height and of medium build.

He has short grey hair, and usually wears jeans, a t-shirt and a zip-up jumper.

‘Concerns are growing for Michael’s welfare’

Officers investigating Mr Irvine’s disappearance are appealing for any one who may know of his whereabouts to come forward.

Sergeant Alexander Brydon said: “Concerns are growing for Michael’s welfare and we would appeal to anyone who may have seen him or has any information on his whereabouts to please contact police.

“Information can be passed to officers via 101 quoting police incident reference 1640 of May 22.”