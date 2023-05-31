Fife mum, 25, revives much-loved Kirkcaldy restaurant after four-year closure

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fife mum has revived a much-loved Kirkcaldy restaurant four years after it closed down.

Lauren Hutchison, 25, is the new manager of The Steadings – which opened earlier this month.

Lauren has given the venue a new look and menu as she aims to make it a must-visit destination once more.

The Steadings, on Bennochy Road, shut in 2019 and was left to deteriorate, before Lauren took the reins at the start of May.

Experience of running other pubs

She says the response from customers since reopening the pub’s doors has been remarkable.

She told The Courier: “Previously, I ran a couple of sites in Kirkcaldy and one in Falkland.

“I was with that company for about four years and decided I wanted to go out and do it on my own.

“I’ve got a five-year-old daughter so I wanted something that was local.

“I know Kirkcaldy quite well and know a lot of publicans in town.”

Lauren continued: “When I had a look at The Steadings, it was a mess due to being closed for four years.

“It was like it had just been abandoned and was left to get cold. The floor was warped and there was mould everywhere – it was horrendous.

“However, I thought I can make this work and it’s just been a work-in progress.

“So far, it’s done absolutely fantastic.

“A lot of time, effort and money was put into it to make it clean and presentable after being abandoned for four years.

‘People are queueing to get into The Steadings’

“Since introducing the food menu, it’s been insane.

“There’s been people queuing to get in and bookings flying in.

“It’s all been really good feedback so far and I’m more than confident that I can keep that up.”

Lauren, from Kinghorn, has worked in hospitality since she was a teenager and was previously at the helm of Society Bar and Alfie’s, as well as The Stag Inn in Falkland.

She credits her previous employer for giving her the experience to be able to set out on her own.

She said: “The job gave me the knowledge, understanding and experience to go go and do it on my own.

“I’m pretty chuffed with myself.

“All I’d like to do is create something that people in the area like and pull people in from different areas, and have something successful for me and my daughter.

“Although you’ve got people coming up to support The Steadings because it’s been closed for so long, so many people are coming up to support me too, which is nice.

‘I’m convinced it will work’

“As long as you’re doing your job, you’re going to be alright.

“When you go into business on your own, it’s a massive step, because although I’m fairly confident I could make it work, I do have doubts.

“It’s so far, so good, and as long as I can keep that up, I’m more than convinced that it will continue to work.”