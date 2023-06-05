St Andrews coffee shack plan dashed as Holyrood rules it ‘insensitive’ to historic site’s character

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

St Andrews coffee shack plan dashed as Holyrood rules it ‘insensitive’ to historic site’s character

The landowners wanted to place two converted shipping containers on a site gifted to the town by Mary, Queen of Scots.

By Claire Warrender
How Poet's Neuk envisaged the Poetry Garden. Image: Poet's Neuk.

A controversial plan to open two coffee shacks on the former site of a medieval priory in St Andrews has been turned down on appeal.

Landowners, Isle of Man-based finance company Optimus Fiduciaries, wanted to sell hot drinks and snacks such as sandwiches and baguettes from a plot in Greyfriars Garden.

The Greyfriars Garden site in St Andrews will not house a coffee shack. Image: Google Street View.

However, members of the north east planning committee ruled last year that the proposal was “entirely inappropriate” for the town’s conservation area.

The land was gifted to St Andrews by Mary, Queen of Scots.

And planning permission is already in place for a poetry garden to celebrate the site’s connection to the 16th century queen.

Councillors said the application for two timber-clad shipping containers would neither preserve nor enhance the spot.

The plan also included a seating area for 12 people, a gravel path and a bin and recycling facilities.

Plan is ‘inconsistent with garden’s character’

Optimus Fiduciaries appealed the planning committee’s decision.

It said the application would remove a “derelict and unkempt” site and preserve the vibrant character of the town centre while enhancing its appearance.

How the garden currently looks. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

And in its appeal, the company said there were no justifiable reasons for refusing planning permission.

However, following a site inspection, a Scottish Government reporter noted: “I do not consider the proposed siting of two containers would be sensitive to the site’s historic character and importance.

“They would appear somewhat utilitarian and of an obviously non-domestic scale, which would be inconsistent with the character and appearance of the gardens.”

Plan for world class poetry garden

A group known as Poet’s Neuk wants to create a world class poetry garden on the site.

It would be an immersive experience including poetry about, and by, Mary, Queen of Scots.

Planning permission was granted in 2011 and funding is in place.

However, the landowner has so far not been willing to sell the site to the group.

The application was separate to one by Kinnettles Hotel for another Greyfriars Garden site.

The converted horse box plan was turned down after one councillor described it as “like putting lipstick on a pig”.

And the hotel has now lodged an appeal with ministers.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Fife

Sir Menzies Campbell leads tributes to 'beautiful and witty' wife Lady Elspeth
Lady Campbell of Pittenweem - wife of Sir Menzies Campbell - dies aged 83
Anger at 'snowflake' councillors who ordered removal of 'gaudy' Pittenweem witch mural
4
Poll results: How many of our readers would board a 'driverless' bus in Fife?
4
Ex-British Transport Police officer sexually abused child in Fife
'Mince': Fife MP challenges Network Rail on Doubledykes level crossing closure
22 best pictures as 1,000 runners recreate Chariots of Fire opening scene in St…
24-hour Cateran Yomp trek sees record-breaking participants in 2023
Reece Rodger: Partner thanks public for support as funeral details confirmed
Elmwood golf course and student residence in Fife facing closure due to 'significant deficit'

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]