St Andrews coffee shack plan dashed as Holyrood rules it ‘insensitive’ to historic site’s character

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A controversial plan to open two coffee shacks on the former site of a medieval priory in St Andrews has been turned down on appeal.

Landowners, Isle of Man-based finance company Optimus Fiduciaries, wanted to sell hot drinks and snacks such as sandwiches and baguettes from a plot in Greyfriars Garden.

However, members of the north east planning committee ruled last year that the proposal was “entirely inappropriate” for the town’s conservation area.

The land was gifted to St Andrews by Mary, Queen of Scots.

And planning permission is already in place for a poetry garden to celebrate the site’s connection to the 16th century queen.

Councillors said the application for two timber-clad shipping containers would neither preserve nor enhance the spot.

The plan also included a seating area for 12 people, a gravel path and a bin and recycling facilities.

Plan is ‘inconsistent with garden’s character’

Optimus Fiduciaries appealed the planning committee’s decision.

It said the application would remove a “derelict and unkempt” site and preserve the vibrant character of the town centre while enhancing its appearance.

And in its appeal, the company said there were no justifiable reasons for refusing planning permission.

However, following a site inspection, a Scottish Government reporter noted: “I do not consider the proposed siting of two containers would be sensitive to the site’s historic character and importance.

“They would appear somewhat utilitarian and of an obviously non-domestic scale, which would be inconsistent with the character and appearance of the gardens.”

Plan for world class poetry garden

A group known as Poet’s Neuk wants to create a world class poetry garden on the site.

It would be an immersive experience including poetry about, and by, Mary, Queen of Scots.

Planning permission was granted in 2011 and funding is in place.

However, the landowner has so far not been willing to sell the site to the group.

The application was separate to one by Kinnettles Hotel for another Greyfriars Garden site.

The converted horse box plan was turned down after one councillor described it as “like putting lipstick on a pig”.

And the hotel has now lodged an appeal with ministers.