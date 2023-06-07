Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Former Kirkcaldy restaurant set to be sold at auction

The Waterfront Restaurant on High Street could be snapped up for just over £99,000.

By Chloe Burrell
The former Waterfront Restaurant in Kirkcaldy.
The former Waterfront Restaurant in Kirkcaldy. Image: Auction House Scotland

A former restaurant in Kirkcaldy is set to be sold at auction.

The Waterfront Restaurant on High Street will go under the hammer for offers over £99,000.

A spokesperson from Auction House Scotland, which is handling the sale, said: “If you’ve ever dreamt of running your own bar or restaurant near the coast, then this could be the ideal opportunity.

The dining room in the Waterfront Restaurant.
The large open dining space inside the restaurant. Image: Auction House Scotland
The bar inside the Waterfront Restaurant.
The bar area. Image: Auction House Scotland

“The premises is ideally situated for prime trading and has been generously priced in exchange for a secure sale with furniture, appliances, fixtures and fittings included.”

Inside the restaurant is a large, open dining space, a bar that extends around into a second large dining space – which could be used as a function room – and an industrial kitchen with all appliances included.

The bar inside the Waterfront Restaurant.
The bar extends round to a second dining room. Image: Auction House Scotland
The second dining room in the Waterfront Restaurant.
The Waterfront Restaurant in Kirkcaldy has a second dining space could be used as a function room. Image: Auction House Scotland

The Waterfront is due to go under the hammer at Auction House Scotland’s in-room auction at 2pm on July 20 at the Radisson Red hotel in Glasgow.

The auction will also be live-streamed allowing keen bidders to watch and bid online.

The second dining space.
The second large dining space. Image: Auction House Scotland
The industrial kitchen
The industrial kitchen inside the Waterfront Restaurant, Kirkcaldy. Image: Auction House Scotland

Auction House Scotland says all bidders are required to register before participating.

A flat thought to be Fife’s cheapest home currently on the market will be sold at the same auction.

The flat in Methil has a starting price of just £30,000.

