Former Kirkcaldy restaurant set to be sold at auction

A former restaurant in Kirkcaldy is set to be sold at auction.

The Waterfront Restaurant on High Street will go under the hammer for offers over £99,000.

A spokesperson from Auction House Scotland, which is handling the sale, said: “If you’ve ever dreamt of running your own bar or restaurant near the coast, then this could be the ideal opportunity.

“The premises is ideally situated for prime trading and has been generously priced in exchange for a secure sale with furniture, appliances, fixtures and fittings included.”

Inside the restaurant is a large, open dining space, a bar that extends around into a second large dining space – which could be used as a function room – and an industrial kitchen with all appliances included.

The Waterfront is due to go under the hammer at Auction House Scotland’s in-room auction at 2pm on July 20 at the Radisson Red hotel in Glasgow.

The auction will also be live-streamed allowing keen bidders to watch and bid online.

Auction House Scotland says all bidders are required to register before participating.

A flat thought to be Fife’s cheapest home currently on the market will be sold at the same auction.

The flat in Methil has a starting price of just £30,000.