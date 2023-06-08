Man taken to hospital after motorbike crash on rural Fife road

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been taken to hospital after a motorbike crash on a rural Fife road.

Emergency crews were called to the collision in the Pitcairn Road area of Cardenden at around 5.25am on Thursday.

The road was blocked for several hours while police responded to the incident but has since been cleared.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment; however, the extent of his injuries is not yet known.

Police say inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.25am on Thursday, police were called to the Pitcairn Road area of Cardenden, following a report of a one-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.

“One man was taken to hospital for assessment and the road was cleared around 7.05am.

“Inquiries into the crash remain ongoing.”