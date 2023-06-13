Fire crews tackle blaze at Fife riding school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fire crews tackle blaze at Fife riding school

The fire service were called to the Tapitlaw Riding School, just outside of Dunfermline, shortly after 2pm on Tuesday.

By Laura Devlin
Smoke from the fire just outside of Dunfermline.
Smoke could be seen for miles. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.

Fire crews tackled a blaze at a riding school just outside Dunfermline on Tuesday.

The fire service were called to the Tapitlaw Riding School in the village of Comrie shortly after 2pm.

Three appliances were sent to the fire, which had taken hold in an outdoor riding arena.

Crews extinguished the blaze before making sure the area was safe.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire.

Smoke seen for miles after rural Fife fire

Videos posted to social media show black smoke billowing from the site, with some people commenting it could be seen from as far as Clackmannan, eight miles away.

A spokesperson Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted at 2.16pm on Tuesday to reports of a fire in the open in the town of Comrie, close to Dunfermline.

“Operations Control mobilised three appliances to the town’s Tapitlaw Riding School, where firefighters were met by a fire which had taken hold of an outdoor riding arena.

“Crews extinguished the fire and worked to make the area safe before leaving the scene.

“There were no casualties.”

