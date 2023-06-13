Fire crews tackle blaze at Fife riding school

Fire crews tackled a blaze at a riding school just outside Dunfermline on Tuesday.

The fire service were called to the Tapitlaw Riding School in the village of Comrie shortly after 2pm.

Three appliances were sent to the fire, which had taken hold in an outdoor riding arena.

Crews extinguished the blaze before making sure the area was safe.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire.

Smoke seen for miles after rural Fife fire

Videos posted to social media show black smoke billowing from the site, with some people commenting it could be seen from as far as Clackmannan, eight miles away.

A spokesperson Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted at 2.16pm on Tuesday to reports of a fire in the open in the town of Comrie, close to Dunfermline.

“Operations Control mobilised three appliances to the town’s Tapitlaw Riding School, where firefighters were met by a fire which had taken hold of an outdoor riding arena.

“Crews extinguished the fire and worked to make the area safe before leaving the scene.

“There were no casualties.”