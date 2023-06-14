Hercules flypast: When and where to see planes over Angus, Dundee and Fife

Three Hercules aircraft will take to the skies above Angus, Dundee and Fife on Wednesday as part of their farewell flypast.

The historic RAF aircraft are marking their retirement from service with a flight across the UK.

The Hercules farewell flypast starts at RAF Brize Norton in southern England at 10am.

The planes will then fly over Wales and Northern Ireland before heading north to RAF Lossiemouth.

They leave the Moray base at 12.51pm.

Residents in Angus, Dundee and Fife will then have the chance to see the planes as they fly south – likely to be some time after 1pm.

According to the Met Office, conditions should be ideal for seeing the Hercules on their flypast – with sunshine and clear skies forecast throughout the afternoon.

The Hercules planes have been used for transport by the RAF since the 1960s.

But they are being replaced by the Atlas A400 and other aircraft.

Hercules farewell flypast: Map and timings

According to the RAF, the Hercules flypast should move over central Angus and the Dundee area before passing over central and eastern parts of Fife as the planes head south.

The timings of the journey are as follows:

10am: Depart RAF Brize Norton

10.25am: National Memorial Arboretum, Alrewas

10.34am: RAF Cosford

11.22am: RAF Valley

11.48am: FS Aldergrove

12.51pm: RAF Lossiemouth (with Typhoon escort)

2.08pm: RAF Leeming

2.10pm: RAF Topcliffe

2.23pm: Beverley

2.35pm: RAF Waddington

2.38pm: RAF College Cranwell

2.58pm: Cambridge Airport

3.04pm: RAF Mildenhall

3.15pm: Colchester Garrison

4.22pm: MOD Boscombe Down

4.25pm: Salisbury Plain (West Down Camp)

4.32pm: MOD Lyneham

4.36pm: Royal Wootton Bassett

4.39pm: Defence Academy of the UK, Shrivenham

4.43pm: Dalton Barracks, Abingdon

4.51pm: RAF Halton

4.55pm: RAF High Wycombe

5.05pm: RAF Brize Norton.