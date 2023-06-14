New Queensferry Crossing barriers to cut diversion time by hours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Queensferry Crossing barriers to cut diversion time by hours

Previous closures of the crossing have meant traffic being sent via the Kincardine Bridge.

By Poppy Watson
General view of the Queensferry Crossing
The Queensferry Crossing. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

New barriers at the Queensferry Crossing will cut the diversion time by hours when the bridge is forced to close.

The automated barriers are being installed on both sides of the bridge over the next few months.

They will allow traffic to be diverted on to the Forth Road Bridge more quickly, during a closure of the Queensferry Crossing.

Previously, it has take about six hours to set up a diversion – with traffic also facing two-hour queues during a 26-mile detour over the Kincardine Bridge.

The bridge has had to close several times since 2017 due to ice falling from the cables and towers.

Contractor Bear Scotland says the barriers should “dramatically” reduce the amount of time it takes to set up a diversion.

A graphic showing how new barriers on the Queensferry Crossing would work
How the barriers would look in their normal position. Image: Bear Scotland
A graphic showing how new barriers on the Queensferry Crossing would work
The barriers after moving to facilitate the diversion. Image: Bear Scotland

The scheme is said to be the first of its kind in the UK.

Chris Tracey, Bear Scotland’s south-east unit bridge manager, said: “This new automated barrier scheme will improve the resilience of the trunk road network and minimise disruption.

“Work requiring lane restrictions will be carried out overnight wherever possible.

“The project is intended to be completed before next winter.”

Roadworks for installation of barriers

The installation of the barriers will require a series of lane closures and restrictions in the coming months.

Two lanes will remain open in each direction at all times during the day.

The following restrictions will be in place.

  • Monday June 19 to Thursday August 3: The hard shoulders on both carriageways of the M90 will be closed 24 hours a day between Ferrytoll Junction and the Queensferry Crossing north of the bridge, and between Queensferry Junction and Scotstoun Junction south of the bridge.
  • Thursday August 3 to Friday September 15: Lane three of the M90 southbound carriageway between Queensferry Junction and Scotstoun Junction will be closed 24 hours a day.
  • Friday August 4 to Friday September 15: Lane two on both carriageways of the M90 north of the bridge between Ferrytoll Junction and the Queensferry Crossing will be closed between 8pm and 6am each night.

Drivers using the M90 during these works are being encouraged to check the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date travel information and allow extra time for their journey.

