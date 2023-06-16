Reece Rodger: Funeral held for ‘lovely, kind and generous’ Fife dad

A Fife dad has been described as a “lovely, kind and generous young man” as he was laid to rest – three months after he went missing on a Perthshire camping trip.

The funeral of 28-year-old Reece Rodger was held at Dunfermline Crematorium on Friday.

There was standing room only with some mourners – many wearing Celtic strips or green outfits – standing outside in the sunshine for the service.

Among the songs played for Reece, whose body was found on the shores of Loch Rannoch in May, was the Gerry and the Pacemakers hit You’ll Never Walk Alone.

Partner Paula Airzee – who had two sons, Nate, 4, and Grayson, 1, with Reece – was among those present for a service that was filled with both tears and laughter.

The service, which The Courier attended with the family’s blessing, was conducted by celebrant Denis Madden.

Mr Madden said: “What can I say today, other than it seems just so surreal, is we should not be here today to say goodbye to Reece.”

He continued: “Reece brightened the lives of all of you, his family and friends, the fun and love he brought into your lives will always be with you, in your hearts and in every memory you have of him.

“I know that no words can truly express the shock, the pain, and the unbelievable sadness that surrounds us today; sadly, however, we have to say goodbye to Reece.

‘Thousands of beautiful memories’

“We can never answer why something like this happens, but we have thousands of beautiful memories (where) we will always remember Reece’s precious life, gone from us far too soon.”

Reece was described as a “fine, lively and loud lad” during his school days in Kirkcaldy – one that “thoroughly loved his football” and was “not that shoddy at it, either”.

Mr Madden then shared an anecdote that brought laughter to the crematorium.

He said: “(Reece) made memories at every turn and corner of his life.

“For example, Reece was very well known for peeing the bed when drunk. On the first night of every holiday, the bed would be peed.

“He was also known for getting into the wrong bed, like one night while drunk, he tried to get into gran’s bed, twice!

“All Paula heard in the other room was gran saying, ‘Reece – wrong bed’. Paula, on the other hand, let him go to the wrong bed.”

He described Reece’s love of music, parties, nights out, Celtic FC, the gym and holidays among other hobbies and interests.

Mr Madden added: “That was Reece. He genuinely was this lovely, kind and generous young man, who would help anyone with anything if it was within his capability to do so and he was always offering help to others.

“He was a young man with a lovely, big heart. These last few months have, needless to say, been hell for you all.

‘Reece has left a legacy in his sons’

“Fishing with his pals and then like that, just gone, leaving you distraught, heartbroken, but somewhere in the midst of that, always hanging on in that hope that he would be OK somewhere.

“So very sadly, though, it was not to be, and Reece’s body was found on May 27 on the shore of Loch Rannoch.

“But in the midst of every pain and emotion right now, I think the legacy Reece has left is in your two handsome boys, Nate and Grayson.

“They are so very like their dad, and he definitely shines through in them and will continue to shine through them.

“His big, cheesy smile coming through the door, his dance moves; the truth is, you will miss the whole personality and character of the young man that he was.

“At the end do the day, Reece Rodger simply appreciated his family.

“He was a total family man and beyond that, he just loved his holidays; but when his family were all doing OK, that was him a contented man.”

A collection was taken at the funeral for Beneath the Surface Foundation – set up to help people suffering from trauma.