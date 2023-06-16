Reece Rodger: Funeral held for ‘lovely, kind and generous’ Fife dad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Fife

Reece Rodger: Funeral held for ‘lovely, kind and generous’ Fife dad

There was standing room only as hundreds of mourners paid their respects to the 28-year-old.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Reece Rodger's funeral took place on Friday. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson/Police Scotland
Reece Rodger's funeral took place on Friday. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson/Police Scotland

A Fife dad has been described as a “lovely, kind and generous young man” as he was laid to rest – three months after he went missing on a Perthshire camping trip.

The funeral of 28-year-old Reece Rodger was held at Dunfermline Crematorium on Friday.

There was standing room only with some mourners – many wearing Celtic strips or green outfits – standing outside in the sunshine for the service.

Among the songs played for Reece, whose body was found on the shores of Loch Rannoch in May, was the Gerry and the Pacemakers hit You’ll Never Walk Alone.

Reece’s hearse was piped into the crematorium. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The coffin is taken into the crematorium. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Partner Paula Airzee – who had two sons, Nate, 4, and Grayson, 1, with Reece – was among those present for a service that was filled with both tears and laughter.

The service, which The Courier attended with the family’s blessing, was conducted by celebrant Denis Madden.

Mr Madden said: “What can I say today, other than it seems just so surreal, is we should not be here today to say goodbye to Reece.”

Reece and partner Paula. Image: Paula Airzee

He continued: “Reece brightened the lives of all of you, his family and friends, the fun and love he brought into your lives will always be with you, in your hearts and in every memory you have of him.

“I know that no words can truly express the shock, the pain, and the unbelievable sadness that surrounds us today; sadly, however, we have to say goodbye to Reece.

‘Thousands of beautiful memories’

“We can never answer why something like this happens, but we have thousands of beautiful memories (where) we will always remember Reece’s precious life, gone from us far too soon.”

Reece was described as a “fine, lively and loud lad” during his school days in Kirkcaldy – one that “thoroughly loved his football” and was “not that shoddy at it, either”.

Mr Madden then shared an anecdote that brought laughter to the crematorium.

Many donned Celtic tops and green colours in honour of Reece’s love for the club. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

He said: “(Reece) made memories at every turn and corner of his life.

“For example, Reece was very well known for peeing the bed when drunk. On the first night of every holiday, the bed would be peed.

“He was also known for getting into the wrong bed, like one night while drunk, he tried to get into gran’s bed, twice!

“All Paula heard in the other room was gran saying, ‘Reece – wrong bed’. Paula, on the other hand, let him go to the wrong bed.”

Flowers being taken into the service. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

He described Reece’s love of music, parties, nights out, Celtic FC, the gym and holidays among other hobbies and interests.

Mr Madden added: “That was Reece. He genuinely was this lovely, kind and generous young man, who would help anyone with anything if it was within his capability to do so and he was always offering help to others.

“He was a young man with a lovely, big heart. These last few months have, needless to say, been hell for you all.

‘Reece has left a legacy in his sons’

“Fishing with his pals and then like that, just gone, leaving you distraught, heartbroken, but somewhere in the midst of that, always hanging on in that hope that he would be OK somewhere.

“So very sadly, though, it was not to be, and Reece’s body was found on May 27 on the shore of Loch Rannoch.

“But in the midst of every pain and emotion right now, I think the legacy Reece has left is in your two handsome boys, Nate and Grayson.

“They are so very like their dad, and he definitely shines through in them and will continue to shine through them.

There was standing room only as mourners attended the service. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“His big, cheesy smile coming through the door, his dance moves; the truth is, you will miss the whole personality and character of the young man that he was.

“At the end do the day, Reece Rodger simply appreciated his family.

“He was a total family man and beyond that, he just loved his holidays; but when his family were all doing OK, that was him a contented man.”

A collection was taken at the funeral for Beneath the Surface Foundation – set up to help people suffering from trauma.

