Home News Fife

‘They remember dog fights in the skies over Crail’ – the music installation transporting people back to the heyday of Crail Airfield

A Door To The Past is an original piece of music created by Kinbrae to be played in the atmospheric Crail Airfield cinasium on July 1.

Musician Andy Truscott is standing in the doorway of an abandoned building at Crail Airfield.
Musician Andy Truscott stands in the doorway of the cinasium. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Nora McElhone

What do you get when you cross a cinema with a gymnasium on a Second World War air base? A cinasium of course! The beautiful Fife village of Crail boasts its very own abandoned cinasium, which will be the venue for a sound installation during the East Neuk Festival.

It isn't the easiest place in the world to find, but that's part of the appeal of exploring the cinasium, the building that formed the social hub of HMS Jackdaw in Crail during the Second World War. I am lucky enough to get a peek inside to find out why the abandoned building will once more be filled with music and sound on July 1.

For one day only, members of the public will be invited to step back in time, entering into a soundscape created by Andy and Mike Truscott of Kinbrae especially for the usual venue.

Crail Airfield is probably now best known as the home of Crail Raceway, with the area coming alive with the sound of revving car engines and enthusiasts at shows, drag and open track racing. On non-race days, such as the Tuesday when I meet Andy to chat about A Door to the Past, the place is a quiet corner of East Neuk countryside, with birdsong and lowing cows the main sounds to be heard.

Musician Andy formed Kinbrae, the name is a nod to the area of Newport-on-Tay where he grew up, with twin brother Mike and the pair released their first album in 2016. Andy describes their music as. "

Andy is excited to share the space that has inspired his latest composition and it's easy to see why. Entering through the front door, we are immediately confronted by the box office where people would have purchased their tickets for dances and films. As Andy says, "I thought it was going to be a lot worse when they let me in to see it, especially when you think how old it is."

Some of the windows may be broken and there are seed potato sacks stuffed into holes in the ceiling but the building hasn't lost its personality. The stage is intact, as are some of the ropes and parts of lighting rigs.

field recordings, storytelling and newly written music.

 

"Once we'd spoken with Svend and decided on the location for the installation we thought this was a great opportunity to try out some interesting techniques. We wanted to avoid the use of any samples and instead chose to recreate the sounds of the airfield using instruments including synthesizers, treated vocals and brass as well as field recordings from the site itself.

This allowed us to create sounds mimicking engine drones, construction noise and air raid sirens amongst others."

Visitors will step in from the calm countryside outside the building to become immersed in a musical experience

Svend McEwan-Brown is director of the East Neuk Festival. Is excited to have been given access to the cinasium and to be working with Kinbrae: "I first heard Kinbrae at SAGE Gateshead and really enjoyed them," he enthuses. "I was thinking about this project and knew that I wanted to fill that amazing space with a sound that would be epic and immersive , but also somehow sad – because the building (the whole airbase actually) is huge and has this greatness about it, but of course it is now mostly ruinous and broken.

"I cannot go there without imagining it buzzing with navy personnel, busy with a thousand tasks, keeping a watchful eye on the air. You can look through the broken windows of some of the buildings and still see coat hooks or other fitments that bring it home to you that it was only 60 years ago that this place was decommissioned."

For Svend, "The cinasium is some how most poignant of all because it was a place of leisure and pleasure: films, music, dancing, gymnastics – all gone now."

With that in mind, he felt that he needed to commission a, "thoughtful musician, someone who was sensitive to the place and history, someone who would pick up on the atmosphere and sense of loss; looking back at Kinbrae's past work it is all about places and history, so when I heard them in Gateshead I thought I'd found just the right people for this idea – then it turned out that Andy is based in Fife – perfect, because ENF is always looking to support Fife-based talent!"

For Andy, a key insight into life at the airfield during the war years came from chats he had with local women Sheila Partington and Ella Forgan who were able to paint a picture of what life was like living close to HMS Jackdaw.

Sheila recalled the very beginning of the Second World War, "the day the war started – it was a Sunday. My parents and my small sister were at church but I was at home with a cold….a police car had to go around with a megaphone telling people that war had started."

For Ella, a lasting memory is that: "You heard the planes, the aircraft. My brother said 'that's the Germans, listen.' and you could hear the noise of the engines were different from our planes.

"Every night nearly we were up because the siren would go."

"The ladies talked a lot about the blackouts and things like that," says Andy, "you can't really comprehend living through that now."

Entry to the sound installation is free, to find out more and for directions and parking information see East Neuk Festival.

 

