Lewis Capaldi’s tee shot on St Andrews Old Course hits car with ‘almighty thud’

Lewis Capaldi had a slice of bad luck during a round of golf at St Andrews’ famous Old Course after his tee shot struck a passing vehicle.

The pop superstar came unstuck while teeing off on the 18th hole as he relaxed during a round of golf just days before he head of to Glastonbury to perform.

For he sliced the shot which headed off in the direction of The Links before striking a car.

Capaldi was left somewhat shocked and red-faced and was spotted with his hand over his mouth as friends laughed at his misfortune.

One eyewitness who watched the incident unfold said the wayward ball hit the vehicle with an “almighty thud”.

He added: “It was a terrible shot, which he sliced right away from where it was intended to go.

“It hit the car with an almighty thud.

“Moments later the owner got out to inspect the windscreen and bodywork before getting back in the car and driving away.

“The singer’s lucky it didn’t do any damage.

“I must admit his pals were giving him some stick about it.

“He’s obviously a much better singer than he is a golfer.”

Capaldi was spotted in the Fife town just days before his set at Worthy Farm.

He even paid a visit to golf shop Auchterlonies of St Andrews, before his antics on the Old Course.

Lewis Capaldi is due to perform at Glastonbury at the weekend

Shop manager Jordan Thomson told The Courier: “He didn’t really say much.

“If you didn’t know who he was, you wouldn’t have known he was in the shop.

“He was very chilled out and took the time to speak with members of the staff. He was a genuinely nice guy.

“Although he didn’t really go into why he was in the town, he did mention that he was away to play on the Old Course.

“He also had his photo taken outside the shop.”

Fans gutted to miss Lewis Capaldi at St Andrews shop

Customers said they were gutted to have missed seeing Capaldi after the shop posted about the visit on Facebook.

One person wrote: “No, I missed him.”

Another joked: “I’m upset now. I’ve been and purchased twice in the last two days and you’ve not put my photo on here.”

One other wrote: “Good luck Lewis.”

Luckier fans, however, managed to catch a glimpse of the singer during his round of golf – with some even grabbing a selfie and an autograph.

Capaldi, 26, announced at the start of the month that he had cancelled all commitments ahead of Glastonbury to allow himself time to “rest and recover”.

In a post on his social media channels, he admitted that he was “struggling” after a busy few months, which saw him release his chart-topping second studio album, Broken By Desire to Be Heavenly Sent.

The singer has spent a considerable amount of time in the area recently, having headlined Radio 1’s Big Weekend at Camperdown Park, as well as meeting fans during intimate gigs at Fat Sam’s.

After Glastonbury, Capaldi is set to visit Perth and Fife for more shows in August, with tickets sold out within an hour of the gigs being announced.