Lewis Capaldi visits St Andrews ahead of return to performing at Glastonbury

The singer was spotted shopping before reportedly playing golf on Wednesday.

By Ben MacDonald
Lewis Capaldi outside Auchterlonies of St Andrews.
Lewis Capaldi in St Andrews on Wednesday. Image: Auchterlonies of St Andrews/Facebook

Lewis Capaldi is limbering up for his return to performing at Glastonbury this weekend with a visit to St Andrews.

The Wish You the Best singer was spotted in the Fife town on Wednesday, just days before his set at Worthy Farm.

Capaldi paid a visit to golf shop Auchterlonies of St Andrews, before reportedly teeing off for a round at the Old Course.

Shop manager Jordan Thomson told The Courier: “He didn’t really say much.

Lewis Capaldi ‘chilled out’ during St Andrews visit before Glastonbury

“If you didn’t know who he was, you wouldn’t have known he was in the shop.

“He was very chilled out and took the time to speak with members of the staff. He was a genuinely nice guy.

“Although he didn’t really go into why he was in the town, he did mention that he was away to play on the Old Course.

“He also had his photo taken outside the shop.”

Fans gutted to miss Lewis Capaldi at St Andrews shop

Customers said they were gutted to have missed seeing Capaldi after the shop posted about the visit on Facebook.

One person wrote: “No, I missed him.”

Another joked: “I’m upset now. I’ve been and purchased twice in the last two days and you’ve not put my photo on here.”

One other wrote: “Good luck Lewis.”

Lewis Capaldi outside Auchterlonies of St Andrews.
Capaldi told staff he was heading to play a round at the Old Course. Image: Auchterlonies of St Andrews/Facebook

Capaldi, 26, announced at the start of the month that he had cancelled all commitments ahead of Glastonbury to allow himself time to “rest and recover”.

In a post on his social media channels, he admitted that he was “struggling” after a busy few months, which saw him release his chart-topping second studio album, Broken By Desire to Be Heavenly Sent.

The singer has spent a considerable amount of time in the area recently, having headlined Radio 1’s Big Weekend at Camperdown Park, as well as meeting fans during intimate gigs at Fat Sam’s.

After Glastonbury, Capaldi is set to visit Perth and Fife for more shows in August, with tickets sold out within an hour of the gigs being announced.

