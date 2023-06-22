Man charged after armed police called to Leven disturbance

A man has been charged after armed police were called to a disturbance in Leven.

Officers were called to an address on Letham Terrace on Wednesday night.

The nature of the incident has not been confirmed but a 24-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

He is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sherriff Court on Thursday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged following a disturbance within an address on Letham Terrace, Leven, on the evening of Wednesday.

“He is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Thursday. A report will be forwarded to the procurator fiscal.”