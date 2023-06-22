Fife Man charged after armed police called to Leven disturbance A 24-year-old man is due to appear in court on Thursday. By Kieran Webster June 22 2023, 10.00am Share Man charged after armed police called to Leven disturbance Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4498246/armed-police-leven-disturbance/ Copy Link Armed police at the incident in Leven. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/Facebook A man has been charged after armed police were called to a disturbance in Leven. Officers were called to an address on Letham Terrace on Wednesday night. The nature of the incident has not been confirmed but a 24-year-old man was arrested at the scene. He is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sherriff Court on Thursday. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged following a disturbance within an address on Letham Terrace, Leven, on the evening of Wednesday. “He is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Thursday. A report will be forwarded to the procurator fiscal.”