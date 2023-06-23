5,000 spectators expected at this weekend’s Ceres Highland Games

Scotland’s oldest Highland games is hoping for a bumper turnout when it returns this Saturday.

Ceres Highland Games has been holding activities on the Bow Butts site on the village green since 1314.

The charter to hold the event was given to the village by Robert the Bruce as a thank you for its support at the Battle of Bannockburn.

And it has been held every year since, apart from during the first and second word wars, the 1746 Act of Proscription and the Covid pandemic.

Up to 5,000 spectators is expected at this year’s event, which will also commemorate the 709th Battle of Bannockburn.

Dancing, track and field events

Competitors from across the country will take part in traditional heavyweight events.

And Highland dancing, wrestling and track events also feature.

This year, Ceres Highland Games will also support two major Scottish Highland Games Association championships – a 1,600m cycle race and 56lb weight over the bar.

The family-favourite day out will also include stalls, refreshments and a burger barbecue.

Paul Denton, chief executive of event sponsors Scottish Building Society, said: “The Ceres Highland Games celebrates the very best of traditional Scottish sports and music, as well as positive community collaboration.

“The success and legacy of the event is testament to the hard work of volunteers and marshals, and it is fantastic to see their efforts culminate.”

Events open with a road race

The action starts at 11am with the Ceres five-mile road race.

And at 12.45pm, the City of St Andrews Pipe Band will lead a procession through the village to the green.

Games chieftan Sir Nicholas Gilmour of Lundie and Montrave will then perform the opening ceremony at 1pm.

The closing ceremony takes place at 5pm.