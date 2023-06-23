5,000 spectators expected at this weekend’s Ceres Highland Games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5,000 spectators expected at this weekend’s Ceres Highland Games

The annual free event has been held on the village green since 1314.

By Claire Warrender
Highland dancers enjoy Ceres Highland Games
Highland dancers enjoy Ceres Highland Games. Image: Kim Cessford.

Scotland’s oldest Highland games is hoping for a bumper turnout when it returns this Saturday.

Ceres Highland Games has been holding activities on the Bow Butts site on the village green since 1314.

Ceres Highland Games is the oldest in the world.
Ceres Highland Games is the oldest in the world. Image: Jim Payne.

The charter to hold the event was given to the village by Robert the Bruce as a thank you for its support at the Battle of Bannockburn.

And it has been held every year since, apart from during the first and second word wars, the 1746 Act of Proscription and the Covid pandemic.

Up to 5,000 spectators is expected at this year’s event, which will also commemorate the 709th Battle of Bannockburn.

Dancing, track and field events

Competitors from across the country will take part in traditional heavyweight events.

And Highland dancing, wrestling and track events also feature.

This year, Ceres Highland Games will also support two major Scottish Highland Games Association championships – a 1,600m cycle race and 56lb weight over the bar.

This year's event includes cycling.
This year’s Ceres Highland Games includes cycling.

The family-favourite day out will also include stalls, refreshments and a burger barbecue.

Paul Denton, chief executive of event sponsors Scottish Building Society, said: “The Ceres Highland Games celebrates the very best of traditional Scottish sports and music, as well as positive community collaboration.

“The success and legacy of the event is testament to the hard work of volunteers and marshals, and it is fantastic to see their efforts culminate.”

Events open with a road race

The action starts at 11am with the Ceres five-mile road race.

And at 12.45pm, the City of St Andrews Pipe Band will lead a procession through the village to the green.

Games chieftan Sir Nicholas Gilmour of Lundie and Montrave will then perform the opening ceremony at 1pm.

The closing ceremony takes place at 5pm.

