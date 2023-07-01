39 great pictures as crowds enjoy Fife Pride 2023

Kirkcaldy was awash with colour as thousands took part in Fife Pride 2023 parade and celebration on Saturday.

Revellers, many decked out in brightly-coloured costumes and waving rainbow flags, flocked to the town to in recognition of LBGTQIA+ culture.

There was a carnival atmosphere as the parade snaked its way down Kirk Wynd, led by Kirkcaldy Pipe Band.

It then made its way along High Street before arriving at the main events area in Town Square.

The Pride village was in full swing throughout the afternoon with a huge array of stalls and events.

Meanwhile revellers were kept entertained by a raft of acts and performers.

Our photographer was there to capture some of the best moments.