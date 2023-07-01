Fife 39 great pictures as crowds enjoy Fife Pride 2023 The town was awash with colour for the annual celebration of LGBTQIA+ culture. Fife Pride 2023 event in Kirkcaldy. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson By Neil Henderson Share 39 great pictures as crowds enjoy Fife Pride 2023 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4511542/fife-pride-2023-pictures/ Copy Link Kirkcaldy was awash with colour as thousands took part in Fife Pride 2023 parade and celebration on Saturday. Revellers, many decked out in brightly-coloured costumes and waving rainbow flags, flocked to the town to in recognition of LBGTQIA+ culture. There was a carnival atmosphere as the parade snaked its way down Kirk Wynd, led by Kirkcaldy Pipe Band. It then made its way along High Street before arriving at the main events area in Town Square. The Pride village was in full swing throughout the afternoon with a huge array of stalls and events. Meanwhile revellers were kept entertained by a raft of acts and performers. Our photographer was there to capture some of the best moments. Fife Pride 2023 event in Kirkcaldy. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Gavin Clark and Amanda Forbes before the parade. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence taking part in the parade. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Gavin Clark and Amanda Forbes have their shades at the ready! Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson An amazing turnout of a full afternoon of events, acts and celebration of LGBYQIA+ culture. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Fife Parade was glowing with rainbows and vibrant colours. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Pipe band lead the parade down the streets in Fife. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson A fantastic atmosphere today. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson People waited patiently to join the parade as it made its way through Kirkcaldy. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Host April Adamas leads the parade along the route. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Proud as punch with their signs supporting fellow LGBYQIA+ communities. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Host April Adamas leads the parade along the route entertaining the bystanders. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Lots of fantastic and vibrant clothes and make up in the parade. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Celebration of LGBYQIA+ culture throughout the town. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson The local police also attended the parade today. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Hundreds of people joined the parade. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Fife Pride brought vibrant colours to the streets. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Such a wonderful sign! Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Support in the local community. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Lorna MacFarlane St Andrews children’s society and Linus the wolf. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Ivy Adamas performs during the show. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson These lovely people look like they are enjoying the parade. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Linus the wolf. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Crowds make their way down the streets. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Funky shoes for the parade! Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Full afternoon of events, acts and celebration of LGBYQIA+ culture. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson The parade has people young and old. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Rainbow fans were very popular on the parade today. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Singing and dancing on the walk. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Even the pooches joined in! Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson A fantastic turnout. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson A brilliant show in the entertainment tent after the parade. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Benji performs during the show. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Sophie Bingham and Roberto Greve Fife fire & flow grab a selfie. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Kirkcaldy pipe band entertain the crowd. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Ivy Adamas performs during the show. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Entertainment in the tent. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson Demi McMahon performs during the show. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson