39 great pictures as crowds enjoy Fife Pride 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

39 great pictures as crowds enjoy Fife Pride 2023

The town was awash with colour for the annual celebration of LGBTQIA+ culture.

Fife Pride 2023 event in Kirkcaldy. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Fife Pride 2023 event in Kirkcaldy. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Neil Henderson

Kirkcaldy was awash with colour as thousands took part in Fife Pride 2023 parade and celebration on Saturday.

Revellers, many decked out in brightly-coloured costumes and waving rainbow flags, flocked to the town to in recognition of LBGTQIA+ culture.

There was a carnival atmosphere as the parade snaked its way down Kirk Wynd, led by Kirkcaldy Pipe Band.

It then made its way along High Street before arriving at the main events area in Town Square.

The Pride village was in full swing throughout the afternoon with a huge array of stalls and events.

Meanwhile revellers were kept entertained by a raft of acts and performers.

Our photographer was there to capture some of the best moments.

Fife Pride 2023 event in Kirkcaldy. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Gavin Clark and Amanda Forbes before the parade. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence taking part in the parade. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Gavin Clark and Amanda Forbes have their shades at the ready! Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
An amazing turnout of a full afternoon of events, acts and celebration of LGBYQIA+ culture. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Fife Parade was glowing with rainbows and vibrant colours. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Pipe band lead the parade down the streets in Fife. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
A fantastic atmosphere today.  Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
People waited patiently to join the parade as it made its way through Kirkcaldy. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Host April Adamas leads the parade along the route. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Proud as punch with their signs supporting fellow LGBYQIA+ communities. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Host April Adamas leads the parade along the route entertaining the bystanders. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Lots of fantastic and vibrant clothes and make up in the parade. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Celebration of LGBYQIA+ culture throughout the town. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The local police also attended the parade today. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Hundreds of people joined the parade. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Fife Pride brought vibrant colours to the streets. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Such a wonderful sign! Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Support in the local community. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Lorna MacFarlane St Andrews children’s society and Linus the wolf. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Ivy Adamas performs during the show. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
These lovely people look like they are enjoying the parade. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Linus the wolf. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Crowds make their way down the streets. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Funky shoes for the parade! Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Full afternoon of events, acts and celebration of LGBYQIA+ culture. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The parade has people young and old. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Rainbow fans were very popular on the parade today. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Singing and dancing on the walk. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Even the pooches joined in! Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
A fantastic turnout. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
A brilliant show in the entertainment tent after the parade. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Benji performs during the show. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Sophie Bingham and Roberto Greve Fife fire & flow grab a selfie. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Kirkcaldy pipe band entertain the crowd.  Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Ivy Adamas performs during the show. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Entertainment in the tent. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Demi McMahon performs during the show. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

More from The Courier

Dundee boss Tony Docherty.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty hails 'excellent' Dark Blues in Brechin friendly as he discusses…
Jim Goodwin gives a thumbs-up to Dundee United fans
Jim Goodwin in Dundee United ‘new faces’ timeline as Tannadice recruitment drive continues
Scott Tiffoney opens the scoring at Brechin. Image: SNS
3 Dundee talking points as new boy Scott Tiffoney steals the show in Brechin…
Kelty Hearts hosted Raith Rovers in the Fife Cup.
5 Kelty Hearts v Raith Rovers talking points as visitors progress in Fife Cup…
Ricky Little stars in his Arbroath FC testimonial match. Image: SNS
4 Ricky Little talking points as Arbroath legend nets in testimonial but Montrose gatecrash…
Anstruther lifeboat.
Paddleboarder taken to hospital after lifeboat rescue off Fife coast
Rory MacLeod is all smiles ahead of a Dundee United fixture
Dundee United youngsters impress as Tangerines emerge victorious from five-goal friendly
Editorial use only. HANDOUT /NO SALES Mandatory Credit: Photo by MARTYN PICKERSGILL/BOOKER PRIZE FOUNDATION/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (11024347a) A handout photo made available by the Booker Prize Foundation shows the Scottish-American author Douglas Stuart on 09 November 2019 (issued 19 November 2020). Douglas Stuart on 19 November 2020 won 2020 Bokker Prize for his debut autobiographical novel 'Shuggie Bain', about his childhood in Glasgow, Scotland in 1980s. Douglas Stuart won 2020 Booker Prize, London, United Kingdom - 09 Nov 2019
'The best thing we could be was invisible': Young Mungo author Douglas Stuart opens…
Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee abuser found guilty of repeatedly stabbing partner
Keith explores the pond.
Nature watch: Enchanted by the azure dancers of the hill breeze in southern Perthshire