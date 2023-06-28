Police probe ‘unexplained’ death of man at Glenrothes Travelodge

Police are investigating the “unexplained” death of a man at a hotel in Glenrothes.

Police were called to the Travelodge at Bankhead Park at 10.20am on Wednesday.

Locals also reported seeing ambulances and forensics officers at the scene.

One eyewitness told The Courier: “I saw several police vehicles as well as two ambulances in the hotel car park.

“Officers and paramedics went into the hotel and then came out about 10 or 15 minutes later.

“Given the amount of response it was clearly something pretty serious.”

Investigation continues into Glenrothes Travelodge death

Another onlooker said there was still a police presence at the hotel at around 1pm.

He added: “It looks like someone has died at the hotel which is very sad.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.20am on Wednesday, police received a report a man had died in Bankhead, Glenrothes.

“Officers attended and inquiries are ongoing.

“The death is being treated as unexplained.”

Travelodge has been contacted for comment.