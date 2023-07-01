Paddleboarder taken to hospital after lifeboat rescue off Fife coast

A paddleboarder has been taken to hospital after being rescued off Cambo Sands on the Fife coast.

A lifeboat was launched from the Anstruther station shortly before 12.30pm on Saturday after it was reported a man and a woman were in difficulty.

The female paddleboarder was found “drifting further and further from shore” and was rescued by the lifeboat crew.

Paddleboarder ‘drifting for some considerable time’

A spokesperson for the Coastguard said: “One of the paddleboarders managed to recover themselves to shore.

“The second paddleboarder was actually drifting further and further off shore and the lifeboat from Anstruther located them at 1.15pm.

“The lifeboat took them on board and took them back to Anstruther.

“They were then taken in an ambulance to (Ninewells) to be treated in hospital.

“They had been drifting for some considerable time so it was fortunate the lifeboat was able to locate them so quickly.”