Home News Fife

Train services between Edinburgh and Dundee cancelled after lorry hits bridge

Train line to remain closed until emergency inspection of the bridge has been carried out.

By Neil Henderson
The vehicle struck the bridge near to Aberdour. Image: Fife Jammer Locations Facebook.
The vehicle struck the bridge near to Aberdour. Image: Fife Jammer Locations Facebook.

Train services between Edinburgh and Dundee have been cancelled after a lorry struck a bridge in Aberdour on Tuesday morning.

All services have currently been halted and the line closed as an emergency inspection gets underway.

National Rail has advised that disruption is likely to continue until 11am.

Scotrail said: “Due to a lorry colliding with a bridge between Aberdour and Dalgety Bay the line is closed.

“The bridge will need to be examined by Network Rail before services can pass over the bridge again.

Emergency inspection of bridge underway

“We’ll provide a further update as soon as this has been completed.”

The incident happened shortly after 8am when a lorry struck the rail bridge on the B9157 close to Aberdour.

Engineers have now been despatched to inspect the damage for any damage.

It’s understood the vehicle has now been removed and that road is operating as normal.

 

