A92 reopens after car bursts into flames on busy Fife road

Emergency services rushed to the A92 in Fife after a vehicle burst into flames.

The alarm was raised shortly after 4pm of a car on fire on the road between Crossgates and Cowdenbeath.

Police attended the scene as well as two fire appliances from Lochgelly.

The A92 was closed to all traffic on the eastbound carriageway after Crossgates.

The road reopened at 5.20pm.

Traffic Scotland advised road users to use an alternative route and expect longer than normal journey times.

Heavy traffic queues were spotted in the area.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got the call at 3.55pm to reports of a car on fire on the A92 northbound.

“Two fire appliances from Lochgelly attended the scene.

“We left the scene at 5pm.”