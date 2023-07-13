St Andrews Harbour Gala organisers thank locals and businesses for support

The organisers of the St Andrews Harbour Gala 2023 have thanked everyone who helped make this year’s event a success.

Neil Cunningham Dobson and Marion Mason, who are harbour gala organisers and trustees of St Andrews Harbour Trust, thanked all the businesses who donated prizes and products.

They also thanked the team of volunteers who made the event possible.

‘Best year ever’

Marion said: “The money raised through sponsorship has helped towards expenses and we are so grateful to all of them for sponsoring us.

“Lastly thank you to our community (locals) and visitors who turned up on the day and supported the gala.

“Without you we couldn’t have made over £5000, the best year ever.

“Every penny raised goes into the maintenance of the harbour making sure it complies with regulations and health and safety for a Trust Port Authority and is safe for the fishermen, pleasure boat owners and everyone who visits the harbour.

“We all had such a good day and hope everyone else did too!”

Treats for visitors

As reported by The Courier, crowds flocked to St Andrews on Saturday July 8 to enjoy a day by the water at the annual event.

The public were treated to an array of entertainment, stalls, crafts and dancers throughout the day as the sun shone down.

St Andrews City Pipe Band kept the crowds entertained as did Dance St Andrews who performed a number of routines.

Meanwhile, the alpacas from Bowbridge were attracting a lot of attention proving a big hit with youngsters.