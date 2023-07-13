St Andrews Harbour Gala organisers thank locals and businesses for support

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Andrews Harbour Gala organisers thank locals and businesses for support

A record sum of more than £5000 was raised at the event which took place at St Andrews Harbour on July 8

By Michael Alexander
Neil Cunningham Dobson and Marion Mason of St Andrews Harbour Gala. Image: Marion Mason
Neil Cunningham Dobson and Marion Mason of St Andrews Harbour Gala. Image: Marion Mason

The organisers of the St Andrews Harbour Gala 2023 have thanked everyone who helped make this year’s event a success.

Neil Cunningham Dobson and Marion Mason, who are harbour gala organisers and trustees of St Andrews Harbour Trust, thanked all the businesses who donated prizes and products.

They also thanked the team of volunteers who made the event possible.

‘Best year ever’

Marion said: “The money raised through sponsorship has helped towards expenses and we are so grateful to all of them for sponsoring us.

“Lastly thank you to our community (locals) and visitors who turned up on the day and supported the gala.

Alpacas from Bowbridge Alpacas entertain visitors to St Andrews Harbour Gala. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“Without you we couldn’t have made over £5000, the best year ever.

“Every penny raised goes into the maintenance of the harbour making sure it complies with regulations and health and safety for a Trust Port Authority and is safe for the fishermen, pleasure boat owners and everyone who visits the harbour.

“We all had such a good day and hope everyone else did too!”

Treats for visitors

As reported by The Courier, crowds flocked to St Andrews on Saturday July 8 to enjoy a day by the water at the annual event.

Persephone Barkla-Webb (1) from St Andrews attempts to stay upright on the bouncy castle. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The public were treated to an array of entertainment, stalls, crafts and dancers throughout the day as the sun shone down.

St Andrews City Pipe Band kept the crowds entertained as did Dance St Andrews who performed a number of routines.

Meanwhile, the alpacas from Bowbridge were attracting a lot of attention proving a big hit with youngsters.

