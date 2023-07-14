Woman, 55, to be reported for road offences after being hospitalised in Kinghorn crash

A woman who required hospital treatment following a crash in Fife is to be reported for road traffic offences.

A car landed on its roof following the one-vehicle crash on the A921 near Kinghorn on Thursday.

The road had to be closed for the car to be recovered and a 55-year-old woman was taken to hospital.

The same woman is to be reported to the procurator fiscal in connection with road traffic offences.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We were made aware of a crash involving a single car on the A921 Burntisland Road near Kinghorn around 6.30pm on Thursday.

“A 55-year-old woman was taken to hospital for treatment.

“She will be the subject of a report to the procurator fiscal in connection with road traffic offences.

“The road was fully reopened after the vehicle was recovered.”