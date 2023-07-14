Fife Woman, 55, to be reported for road offences after being hospitalised in Kinghorn crash A car landed on its roof in the crash on Thursday. By Lindsey Hamilton July 14 2023, 2.27pm Share Woman, 55, to be reported for road offences after being hospitalised in Kinghorn crash Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4558252/woman-hospital-kinghorn-crash/ Copy Link The scene of the crash. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services A woman who required hospital treatment following a crash in Fife is to be reported for road traffic offences. A car landed on its roof following the one-vehicle crash on the A921 near Kinghorn on Thursday. The road had to be closed for the car to be recovered and a 55-year-old woman was taken to hospital. The same woman is to be reported to the procurator fiscal in connection with road traffic offences. Woman taken to hospital after Kinghorn crash A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We were made aware of a crash involving a single car on the A921 Burntisland Road near Kinghorn around 6.30pm on Thursday. “A 55-year-old woman was taken to hospital for treatment. “She will be the subject of a report to the procurator fiscal in connection with road traffic offences. “The road was fully reopened after the vehicle was recovered.”