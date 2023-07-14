Fife mum ‘bursts into tears’ as disabled son wins GB boccia gold in Portugal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife mum ‘bursts into tears’ as disabled son wins GB boccia gold in Portugal

Teenager Tyler McLelland from Windygates has won a gold medal in the pairs event at the first World Boccia Youth World Championships

By Michael Alexander
Sophie Newnham, Tyler McLelland and Harrison Smith in Portugal. Image: Claire Morrison
Sophie Newnham, Tyler McLelland and Harrison Smith in Portugal. Image: Claire Morrison

A Fife teenager is celebrating after winning gold for Great Britain at the first Boccia World Youth Championships in Portugal.

Seventeen-year-old Tyler McLelland from Windygates, who was born with one of the UK’s worst cases of a rare disability called arthrogryposis, won a gold medal on Thursday after a tense finale in the pairs event in Povoa.

Tyler, who told The Courier he felt “sick” and was “shaking” with the drama of it all towards the end, said: “I’m so happy to have won a medal for my first time representing GB.

Sophie Newnham (left) and Tyler McLelland (middle) with fellow GB competitor Harrison Smith, assistants and coach in Portugal. Image: Kathryn Newnham

“It’s been a fantastic experience for me to be able to compete at an international level and for GB for the first time.”

How did the drama unfold?

Tyler, who was featured in last week’s Courier Weekend magazine, was drawn in a tough individual pool winning his first game 7-2 against a Hong Kong player.

However, he lost his second match 8-1 to a Portuguese player.

This meant he narrowly missed out on progressing to the semi-finals.

On Thursday, Tyler paired up with Sophie Newnham from England as the BC4 Pair where they had two matches against Portugal and Brazil.

Tyler McLelland takes aim during Boccia training in Glenrothes. Image: David Wardle

In a tight first game they defeated Portugal 3-1.

The earlier result between Brazil and Portugal meant that the GB pair had to win the match to secure gold.

This proved to be another tight match with the GB pair 3-1 down going into the final end.

Tense finale

Sophie played a great first ball which the Brazilians were unable to move.

GB secured a second point which took the match to a deciding tie-break end.

After some good work from Sophie, GB were holding with Brazil finally securing possession with their last ball.

This left Tyler with three balls to secure the title.

Boccia balls

The first two shots were close but not quite close enough.

After a big deep breath and all the pressure on his young shoulders he played the last ball and rolled in behind the jack.

This led to a tense measure from the experienced referee and head referee before they called it one to blue and a win for GB.

‘Felt sick and shaking’

Tyler said: “For the last ball, I had so much pressure on me I felt sick, and I was shaking.

“I knew if I didn’t score we were losing gold.

“I was very nervous. I did think that we had lost.

Tyler McLelland takes aim during Boccia training in Glenrothes. Image: David Wardle

“I asked for the head ref as the ref on my court was going to but it to a double tie break.

“The head ref came and my nerves were all over the place.

“I felt so much pressure. It felt like an hour when the measure was being done.

“But in reality it was only a few minutes.

“When the ref called the one to blue it felt like the weight of everyone was lifted off my shoulders and hit with all different types of emotions.”

Emotional reaction from mum Emma

Tyler’s mum Emma, who joined him in Portugal, said: “It’s been an amazing experience to be with Tyler and support him in every possible way I could.

Tyler McLelland with his mum Emma in Portugal

“That feeling when he is on court is unexplainable, emotions running all over the place.

“When he threw that last ball took my nerves to a place they have never been before.

“During the measure I was struggling to breath.

“Once the ref declared the score I burst into tears. I was one proud mum.

Tyler McLelland’s gold medal. Image: Claire Morrison

“Seeing my son collect his first gold medal internationally is something I will never forget.”

What is boccia?

Boccia is a skills-based game similar to boules, as featured in The Courier.

However, it’s unique in so far as it’s a disabled-persons only sport.

Players must throw, roll or kick coloured balls as close as possible to a white target ball, known as the jack.

A test of muscle control, strategy and accuracy, players can compete as an individual, pairs or as a team of three over a set number of ends.

Each side has six balls (red or blue) each end to try and score points.

Points are accumulated over the course of a match to find a winner.

How does Tyler overcome challenges?

Tyler’s condition means the majority of his joints are locked together.

Yet despite these difficulties, and challenges he faced at school, the Fife teenager is a model of perseverance and focused determination.

Aided by an operation which allows him to bend his left elbow, he’s found salvation through sport.

The Fife College media and communications student, who wants to be a sports broadcaster, has dreams of becoming a Paralympian and world-class boccia player.

