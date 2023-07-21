Key roads in Dunfermline to be closed during three-week resurfacing works

Two key roads in Dunfermline will be closed during a three-week resurfacing programme.

Work is being carried out to improve the Lauder and Lynebank roundabouts from July 31.

The £310,000 project also includes the installation of a new pedestrian crossing on the Halbeath bypass.

It will require the closures of a section of the A907 Halbeath Road and Pittsburgh Road during works.

A diversion route will be signposted.

Work on the Lynebank roundabout will take place from 7pm to 7am. Temporary traffic lights will be used.

Access will be maintained for emergency services and residents.

Bus services will be affected. Go to the Stagecoach website for more details.

Council apology for disruption due to Dunfermline roadworks

Cllr Altany Craik, Fife Council‘s roads spokesperson, said: “Almost everyone in Fife uses our roads on a daily basis, which is why this type of maintenance work is so essential.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and delay caused by these essential works, and we’ll try to keep any disturbance to a minimum.

“Your patience and co-operation during this time is greatly appreciated.”