Inverkeithing Highland Games expects bumper turnout to final event of this year’s circuit

One of Scotland’s oldest Highland games is gearing up for a bumper turnout when it returns to action next month.

Inverkeithing Highland Games hopes to build on the success of last year’s event, which was the first since the Covid lockdown.

And it has a full programme lined up for the event at Ballast Bank on August 5.

Traditionally linked to the town’s Lammas Fair, the games have appeared in burgh records since 1652 when livestock were sold on the main street.

And they mark the traditional finale to the Fife games circuit.

What’s on offer at Inverkeithing Highland Games?

Competitors from across the country and abroad will take part in traditional heavyweight contest.

And around 200 competitors are expected for the Highland dancing competitions.

Meanwhile the popular track cycle racing will see youths and adults take to the 400 metre track.

It’s the largest track in the country, which helps cyclists reach higher speeds than at many other games.

Pipe bands will also feature strongly this year, with interest shown from international bands attending the Edinburgh Tattoo.

Organisers say at least one Australian band has asked to perform at Inverkeithing Highland Games

Children’s races and craft and food stalls will also be on offer.

The games start at 10.30am, with the first track event scheduled for 12.30pm.