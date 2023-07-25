Fife Crews tackle house fire in Rosyth Queensferry Road has been closed with bus services diverted. By Lindsey Hamilton July 25 2023, 8.45am Share Crews tackle house fire in Rosyth Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4584391/house-fire-rosyth-queensferry-road/ Copy Link Crews have been called to tackle a house fire in Rosyth. The alarm was raised at a property on Queensferry Road just before 8am on Tuesday. The road has been closed, with buses being diverted. Two appliances from Dunfermline are at the scene. A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received reports of a fire in a domestic property at 7.59am. “We sent two appliances from Dunfermline to the scene. “They have just arrived and no further details are available at this stage.” Stagecoach East Scotland tweeted: “Due to a fire on Queensferry road Rosyth, service 7 will divert via Admiralty road & Kings road in both direction until road is open. Apologies.” More to follow