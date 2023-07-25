Crews tackle house fire in Rosyth

Crews have been called to tackle a house fire in Rosyth.

The alarm was raised at a property on Queensferry Road just before 8am on Tuesday.

The road has been closed, with buses being diverted.

Two appliances from Dunfermline are at the scene.

A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received reports of a fire in a domestic property at 7.59am.

“We sent two appliances from Dunfermline to the scene.

“They have just arrived and no further details are available at this stage.”

Stagecoach East Scotland tweeted: “Due to a fire on Queensferry road Rosyth, service 7 will divert via Admiralty road & Kings road in both direction until road is open. Apologies.”

More to follow