Police increasingly concerned for missing Levenmouth boy’s wellbeing

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the wellbeing of a Levenmouth boy who has been missing since Sunday.

Officers are searching for 12-year-old Cameron Craig, who was last seen in Leven.

Cameron may also be using the surname Hammond.

Police describe Cameron as white, around 5ft 5ins in height with short, dark-brown hair.

When he was last seen he was wearing a blue Adidas zipped top, black jogging trousers and an orange t-shirt.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Cameron’s safety due to his age.

They are keen to trace him as soon as possible to ensure that he is safe and well.

Police are urging anyone who has seen Cameron or who has any information on his whereabouts to contact them on 101 with reference number 3551 of Sunday July 23.