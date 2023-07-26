Efforts under way to rescue whale stranded on Fife beach

Efforts are under way to save to a whale after it became stranded on a Fife beach.

Rescuers were called to reports of the beached sea animal at Torry Bay beach near Low Valleyfield at about 11.30pm on Tuesday.

Coastguard and British Divers Marine Life Rescue teams have worked overnight to help refloat the whale.

They remained on the scene on Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson for the coastguard said: “We were called out to Torry Bay Nature Reserve to help with a live stranded whale at 11.30pm on Tuesday.

“We are still there at the moment.

“We are supporting the British Divers Marine Life Rescue team in a support role, for their safety.”