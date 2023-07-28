‘Devastated’ Fife family forced out of new home for months after water damage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

‘Devastated’ Fife family forced out of new home for months after water damage

Natasha Thomson only moved into the Fife Council property with her partner and children less than a year ago.

By James Simpson
Natasha Thomson with partner Marc Smith and son Kyle Thomson outside their Guardbridge home
Natasha Thomson with partner Marc Smith and son Kyle Thomson outside their Guardbridge home. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A Fife family have been forced out of their home for months after it suffered water damage less than a year after it was built.

Natasha Thomson, partner Marc Smith and four children had to flee the house on Seggie Drive in Guardbridge in June after a fault with the sprinkler system caused thousands of pounds’ worth of damage.

Water began “pouring” from an attic hatch, forcing the family to evacuate.

They have been unable to get back in since.

Family ‘fled from Fife home with clothes on their back’

It is the second property in the development of 100 new Fife Council homes – built by Persimmon – to be affected by water ingress.

Sprinkler systems are installed in all new council houses under new rules introduced in 2020.

Checks are now being done on other homes in the development.

Natasha, 26, said: “We only moved into this four-bedroom home in October so we’re devastated.

“On Saturday June 24 there was just a sheer burst of water from our attic hatch.

Water damage to an attic hatch in a Guardbridge house
Water began pouring from the attic hatch. Image: Natasha Thomson
Water on the floor of a Guardbridge house
Water on the floor of the house. Image: Natasha Thomson

“We fled with the clothes on our back. Thankfully, neighbours – who we didn’t even know – came and helped us retrieve some items.

“There has been thousands of pounds’ worth of damage caused.

“Some things can’t be replaced. Pictures of my father who passed away 10 years ago were damaged.”

Work on home could last until October

The family were initially put in a hotel in Cowdenbeath before being given a three-bedroom home on the same street in Guardbridge.

It is hoped work on the property will be finished by October but Natasha fears it could be longer.

She added: “We can’t really fault the help we’ve received from Fife Council since this has happened.

Natasha Thomson with partner Marc Smith and son Kyle Thomson outside their Guardbridge home
The family are having to live elsewhere while work takes place on their house. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“They’ve gone above and beyond to support us.

“There have been little to no updates from Persimmon.

“We’ve been walking past our house daily since coming back and we haven’t seen much work getting done.

“At this stage, we think it looks more likely to be nearer to Christmas.

“They need to rip the whole of the inside of the house out and build it again from the inside.”

Fife Council: Family will be back in by October

Kirstie Freeman, Fife Council’s housing manager, said: “Together with the developer we are investigating the cause of water ingress at two occupied properties on the site.

“Both families affected were given temporary accommodation and one has since moved back into their home.

“We are in close contact with Ms Thomson and expect she will be back in her home by October.

“As a precaution, the developer is carrying out checks on properties on site to make sure any potential issues are rectified.”

A bedroom at the Seggie Drive home.
A bedroom at the Seggie Drive home. Image: Natasha Thomson

A Persimmon spokesman said: “We regret the inconvenience that Ms Thomson has experienced and are working hard to ensure she can return to her property as quickly as possible.

“We are aiming to complete all remedial work by the end of September.

“The problem was caused by an issue with a valve and we are in the process of proactively checking the fittings on all sprinkler systems on site to ensure there are no further issues.”

More from Fife

Duncan Cowan.
Fife man's Covid death 'stress' claim after child abuse material conviction
CR0044116, Cheryl Peebles, Kirkcaldy. Templehall Cafe story . PIcture Shows: Gavin Campbell at Templehall Cafe in Kirkcaldy who has been offering meals to kids for £1 during the summer and is astounded at the community generosity. Thursday 27th July 2023. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The Kirkcaldy chef feeding kids for free during school holidays with the help of…
Alan Wightman, pictured during his meeting with Lord Brailsford. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.
Campaigner whose mum died in Fife care home blasts 'dire' start to Covid inquiry…
Jacob Wyse.
Driver broke neck in pile-up after dangerous overtake in Fife
To go with story by Poppy Watson. van fire Picture shows; van fire, kingsdale gardens, kennoway. kennoway fife. Supplied by Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services Date; 27/07/2023
Watch moment van goes up in flames just yards from Fife homes
St Andrews teenager David Nicoll died in the Korean War which ended 70 years ago.
Last letters of tragic Fifer killed in Korean War
Brent Proctor beside one of the eyesore Markinch sheds.
'How is this even allowed?' Markinch dad calls for demolition of abandoned sheds amid…
The A917 near Upper Largo in Fife
Fife road shut after two-vehicle crash
Work is progressing on the new Levenmouth rail link.
Fife heritage railway event will offer close-up view of Levenmouth rail link progress
Scoop ice cream in Anstruther staff
New Anstruther ice cream parlour inundated with customers after launch