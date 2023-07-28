‘Devastated’ Fife family forced out of new home for months after water damage

A Fife family have been forced out of their home for months after it suffered water damage less than a year after it was built.

Natasha Thomson, partner Marc Smith and four children had to flee the house on Seggie Drive in Guardbridge in June after a fault with the sprinkler system caused thousands of pounds’ worth of damage.

Water began “pouring” from an attic hatch, forcing the family to evacuate.

They have been unable to get back in since.

Family ‘fled from Fife home with clothes on their back’

It is the second property in the development of 100 new Fife Council homes – built by Persimmon – to be affected by water ingress.

Sprinkler systems are installed in all new council houses under new rules introduced in 2020.

Checks are now being done on other homes in the development.

Natasha, 26, said: “We only moved into this four-bedroom home in October so we’re devastated.

“On Saturday June 24 there was just a sheer burst of water from our attic hatch.

“We fled with the clothes on our back. Thankfully, neighbours – who we didn’t even know – came and helped us retrieve some items.

“There has been thousands of pounds’ worth of damage caused.

“Some things can’t be replaced. Pictures of my father who passed away 10 years ago were damaged.”

Work on home could last until October

The family were initially put in a hotel in Cowdenbeath before being given a three-bedroom home on the same street in Guardbridge.

It is hoped work on the property will be finished by October but Natasha fears it could be longer.

She added: “We can’t really fault the help we’ve received from Fife Council since this has happened.

“They’ve gone above and beyond to support us.

“There have been little to no updates from Persimmon.

“We’ve been walking past our house daily since coming back and we haven’t seen much work getting done.

“At this stage, we think it looks more likely to be nearer to Christmas.

“They need to rip the whole of the inside of the house out and build it again from the inside.”

Fife Council: Family will be back in by October

Kirstie Freeman, Fife Council’s housing manager, said: “Together with the developer we are investigating the cause of water ingress at two occupied properties on the site.

“Both families affected were given temporary accommodation and one has since moved back into their home.

“We are in close contact with Ms Thomson and expect she will be back in her home by October.

“As a precaution, the developer is carrying out checks on properties on site to make sure any potential issues are rectified.”

A Persimmon spokesman said: “We regret the inconvenience that Ms Thomson has experienced and are working hard to ensure she can return to her property as quickly as possible.

“We are aiming to complete all remedial work by the end of September.

“The problem was caused by an issue with a valve and we are in the process of proactively checking the fittings on all sprinkler systems on site to ensure there are no further issues.”