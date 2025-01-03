This year’s Fife school holiday calendar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
This year’s Fife school holiday calendar

All the dates local schools are closed in 2025.

By Cheryl Peebles
All the Fife school holidays and in-service days for 2025. Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson.
Do you struggle to keep track of when the kids are off school?

We at The Courier can help. We have compiled the dates of the school holiday and in-service days for 2025 in Fife.

As well as listing the dates children will be off we have created a Fife school holidays calendar which you can print out at home and keep.

With our handy reminder of the holidays for 2025, you’ll be able to plan ahead with ease.

In addition to the main spring, summer, autumn and Christmas holidays our calendar includes the mid-term break, in-service days and other occasional holidays, such as the May Day holiday.

To access our printer-friendly calendar click below:

Fife school holidays calendar

Fife school holidays 2025 at a glance

  • February 12 to 14
  • Spring holiday – April 7 to 18
  • May 5
  • June 2 and 3
  • Summer holiday – July 4 to August 19
  • Autumn holiday – October 13 to 24
  • November 14
  • Christmas holiday – December 22 to January 2

In-service days are February 12, June 3, August 18 and 19, November 14.

School holidays in Angus, Dundee, Perth and Kinross and Stirling

If you have friends and relatives with children in Stirling and Tayside schools, you might want to know when they are off.

Here are our round-ups of the holidays in Angus, Dundee, Perth and Kinross and Stirling schools.

Schools information hub

You can find lots more handy information on The Courier’s education page, including our primary school menu reminder which is updated weekly, our secondary school league and Fife primary schools performance tables.

