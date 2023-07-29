‘Huge’ tailbacks on busy Fife road after crash

Traffic is building on a busy Fife road after a crash.

One southbound lane on the M90 near to Dunfermline is shut following the collision.

It is currently closed between junction 2A (A92) and B916 (Aberdour Road), with diversions in place.

The incident happened at around 1pm.

It is not yet known if anyone has been injured.

Traffic delays after M90 crash

The partially blocked carriageway has had a knock on effect for drivers, with several taking to social media to warn of “huge tailbacks” in the area.

One wrote: “Accident on the M90 southbound, seriously slow moving traffic, not sure how far down it is.

“Currently on the A92 slip road trying to join M90 around Amazon.”

Another said: “Avoid the M90 towards Edinburgh – queued back onto the A92.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

More to follow.