‘Huge’ tailbacks on busy Fife road after crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

‘Huge’ tailbacks on busy Fife road after crash

One southbound lane on the M90 near to Dunfermline is shut following the collision. 

By Poppy Watson
Breaking news graphic

Traffic is building on a busy Fife road after a crash.

One southbound lane on the M90 near to Dunfermline is shut following the collision.

It is currently closed between junction 2A (A92) and B916 (Aberdour Road), with diversions in place.

The incident happened at around 1pm.

It is not yet known if anyone has been injured.

Traffic delays after M90 crash

The partially blocked carriageway has had a knock on effect for drivers, with several taking to social media to warn of “huge tailbacks” in the area.

One wrote: “Accident on the M90 southbound, seriously slow moving traffic, not sure how far down it is.

“Currently on the A92 slip road trying to join M90 around Amazon.”

Another said: “Avoid the M90 towards Edinburgh – queued back onto the A92.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

More to follow.

More from Fife

2 Inzievar House, Oakley, Fife
£300k apartment inside castle-like Fife mansion has 'priest's hole' and 12-acre gardens
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Artie Trezise Singing Kettle interview Picture shows; Artie Trezise from The Singing Kettle. Lower Largo, Fife. Rebecca Baird/DCT Media Date; 20/07/2023
Fife's Singing Kettle star Artie reveals highs and lows of 45 years on the…
Big Country became a worldwide success story after The Crossing was released. Image: Shutterstock.
The Crossing album took Fifer Stuart Adamson and Big Country to fame in America…
Alec Brown, former pipe major with the Black Watch.
Alec Brown tributes paid after sudden death of Fife piping legend
Tortoise.
Runaway Fife tortoise reunited with owner after being found crossing road by litter-pickers
Duncan Cowan.
Fife man's Covid death 'stress' claim after child abuse material conviction
Natasha Thomson with partner Marc Smith and son Kyle Thomson outside their Guardbridge home
'Devastated' Fife family forced out of new home for months after water damage
CR0044116, Cheryl Peebles, Kirkcaldy. Templehall Cafe story . PIcture Shows: Gavin Campbell at Templehall Cafe in Kirkcaldy who has been offering meals to kids for £1 during the summer and is astounded at the community generosity. Thursday 27th July 2023. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The Kirkcaldy chef feeding kids for free during school holidays with the help of…
Alan Wightman, pictured during his meeting with Lord Brailsford. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.
Campaigner whose mum died in Fife care home blasts 'dire' start to Covid inquiry…
Jacob Wyse.
Driver broke neck in pile-up after dangerous overtake in Fife