‘It took minutes to destroy our livelihoods’: CCTV captures moment Fife fishing boat is deliberately sunk by man with drill

The family behind a Fife fishing business say their livelihood has been destroyed after their £50,000 boat was “deliberately and maliciously” sunk by a man with a drill.

CCTV cameras have captured the moment that The Tina Louise, docked at Methil Harbour, was targeted by the hooded stranger in the early hours of Friday morning.

The culprit drilled holes into the hull of the vessel, causing it to sink.

Tina Coventry, who runs the shellfish delivery service with her husband Ross, says they will be out of business for months as a result.

The devastated couple, who live in Cluny with their seven-year-old son Jamie, have now shared images of the vandal in a bid to track him down.

Tina told The Courier: “My husband went to work at 5.30am on Friday.

“When he got there, other members of the boat club told him, ‘Your boat has been sunk’.

Man used drill to sink Methil fishing boat

“We had a look at the CCTV at the dock.

“It shows a young chap who climbs over the 10ft security gate with a drill in his hand, walks directly to our boat, climbs on board, leans over the side and drills a couple of holes in the hull below the waterline.

“He then climbs out, climbs over the security gate again, and disappears into the night.

“It took him less than four minutes to destroy our livelihoods.”

The incident took place shortly after midnight.

It is not the first time that The Tina Louise – which sells lobsters, crabs and mackerel to restaurants in Edinburgh and Fife – has been targeted.

Last November, its collection of lobsters, worth around £4,500, was stolen.

It has also had expensive gear taken in the past.

‘It is devastating’

Tina said: “We are looking at £45,000-50,000 worth of damage.

“The electronics and equipment on board – it’s all gone.

“The hull might be salvageable, but most of it is irreplaceable

“We’ll be out of business for months.

“Our delivery driver is also now out of a job.

“We are going to let down all of our customers, we won’t be able to supply any of them over the busy Edinburgh Fringe period.

“It is devastating – we are absolutely in shock.”

Police launch probe

Officers in Fife are investigating the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7am on Friday, we received a report that a boat had been damaged causing it to sink at Methil Dockyards, Harbour View, Methil.

“Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 0569 of 28 July, 2023.”