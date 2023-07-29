‘It took minutes to destroy our livelihoods’: CCTV captures moment Fife fishing boat is deliberately sunk by man with drill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘It took minutes to destroy our livelihoods’: CCTV captures moment Fife fishing boat is deliberately sunk by man with drill

The Tina Louise was sunk at Methil Harbour in the early hours of Friday morning.

By Poppy Watson
Tina and Ross Coventry with son Jamie, 7, at Methil Harbour. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Tina and Ross Coventry with son Jamie, 7, at Methil Harbour. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The family behind a Fife fishing business say their livelihood has been destroyed after their £50,000 boat was “deliberately and maliciously” sunk by a man with a drill.

CCTV cameras have captured the moment that The Tina Louise, docked at Methil Harbour, was targeted by the hooded stranger in the early hours of Friday morning.

The culprit drilled holes into the hull of the vessel, causing it to sink.

Tina Coventry, who runs the shellfish delivery service with her husband Ross, says they will be out of business for months as a result.

The devastated couple, who live in Cluny with their seven-year-old son Jamie, have now shared images of the vandal in a bid to track him down.

The sunken boat was discovered on Friday morning. Image: Tina Coventry

Tina told The Courier: “My husband went to work at 5.30am on Friday.

“When he got there, other members of the boat club told him, ‘Your boat has been sunk’.

Man used drill to sink Methil fishing boat

“We had a look at the CCTV at the dock.

“It shows a young chap who climbs over the 10ft security gate with a drill in his hand, walks directly to our boat, climbs on board, leans over the side and drills a couple of holes in the hull below the waterline.

“He then climbs out, climbs over the security gate again, and disappears into the night.

“It took him less than four minutes to destroy our livelihoods.”

The incident took place shortly after midnight.

CCTV shows a man damaging the boat with a drill. Image: Methil Boat Club

It is not the first time that The Tina Louise – which sells lobsters, crabs and mackerel to restaurants in Edinburgh and Fife – has been targeted.

Last November, its collection of lobsters, worth around £4,500, was stolen.

It has also had expensive gear taken in the past.

‘It is devastating’

Tina said: “We are looking at £45,000-50,000 worth of damage.

“The electronics and equipment on board – it’s all gone.

“The hull might be salvageable, but most of it is irreplaceable

“We’ll be out of business for months.

“Our delivery driver is also now out of a job.

“We are going to let down all of our customers, we won’t be able to supply any of them over the busy Edinburgh Fringe period.

“It is devastating – we are absolutely in shock.”

The vessel was docked at Methil Fairway Boat Club. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Police launch probe

Officers in Fife are investigating the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7am on Friday, we received a report that a boat had been damaged causing it to sink at Methil Dockyards, Harbour View, Methil.

“Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 0569 of 28 July, 2023.”

