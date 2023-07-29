Two men taken to hospital after crash involving motorbike and car in Kirkcaldy

Two men have been taken to hospital for treatment after a crash involving a motorbike and a car in Kirkcaldy.

Emergency crews were called to Hendry Road in the Fife town at around 8.30pm on Friday.

The 26-year-old rider of the motorcycle was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment and his 27-year-old companion, who was sitting on the back of the bike, was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The road was closed for three-and-a-half hours while police responded to the incident.

Kirkcaldy road closed after motorbike crash

