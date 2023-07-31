Fife fishing boat deliberately sunk could be refloated as couple set up ‘substantial’ reward for information

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fife fishing boat deliberately sunk could be refloated as couple set up ‘substantial’ reward for information

The Tina Louise was sunk at Methil Harbour in the early hours of Friday morning.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Tina and Ross Coventry and son James in front of boats in Methil
Tina and Ross Coventry and son James. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A Fife fishing boat that was deliberately sunk could be refloated – as the couple that own it set up a “substantial” reward for information on the incident.

The Tina Louise, docked at Methil Harbour, was targeted by a hooded stranger in the early hours of Friday.

The culprit drilled holes into the hull of the vessel, causing it to sink.

CCTV captured the moment the vessel was vandalised.

CCTV showing a hooded person vandalising a fishing boat in Methil
CCTV footage shows the hooded person at the harbour in Methil. Image: Tina Coventry

Owners Tina and Ross Coventry, who run a shellfish delivery service, say the incident has put them out of business for months.

But they intend on carrying on and are hoping to have the boat salvaged this week.

It comes as a fundraiser has been launched to support the couple.

Tina said: “Our insurance company has been amazing. The plan is to recover and refloat the boat this week.

“We believe the hull is salvageable but we know the electrics are completely goosed.

Methil fishing boat couple ‘won’t be chased away’

“Once we bring her back up we will be able to decide if we can refit her and get her back in action, or if we are looking at having to get another boat.

“We have been here around 16 years and we are staying – we won’t be chased away.

“We would like to offer a substantial reward to anyone who comes forward to us with any information that leads to the conviction of the person who did this.”

In total the couple are looking at £45,000 to £50,000 worth of damage.

The sunken Tina Louise fishing boat in Methil Harbour
The sunken Tina Louise. Image: Tina Coventry

Vikki Wood, one of the organisers of the online fundraiser, wrote: “We’ve have been in touch with Tina and she is too humble and proud to ask for help, so we will do this on their behalf.”

Tina said: “We are humbled and overwhelmed at the response by the local community to what has happened to us.

“The level of support for us has been incredible.”

The couple, who live in Cluny with their seven-year-old son Jamie, have shared images of the vandal in a bid to track him down.

Tina and Ross Coventry and son James in front of boats in Methil
Tina, Ross and Jamie at Methil Harbour. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

It is not the first time that The Tina Louise – which sells lobsters, crabs and mackerel to restaurants in Edinburgh and Fife – has been targeted.

Last November, its collection of lobsters, worth around £4,500, was stolen.

It has also had expensive gear taken in the past.

Police are continuing to investigate the sinking.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact 101, quoting reference 0569 of July 28.

More from Fife

A body has been found in the search for Danielle Guhl. Image: Police Scotland.
Body found in search for missing Inverness woman with past links to Fife
A Leven mansion has hit the market. Image: Knight Frank.
£1.3m Fife mansion with sea views has private entrance to stunning golf course
Vincent Ferrier covered his face as he arrived at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Sick image stash found on Fife pervert's phone as wife searched for bird snap
Peter Grant MP.
Fife MP calls for levelling-up fund flexibility to save popular level crossing
Survivors Hannah McLaughlan, Hannah Reid, Holly Prowse and Jennifer McCann attended at Glasgow High Court to see Angus rapist Logan Doig sentenced.
Boyfriend who became a monster: Survivors of Angus rapist Logan Doig tell their stories
Kirk Gillon appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court. Image: LinkedIn.
Fife pub boss drink-drive smash sounded like 'plane crash', court told
Going on a boat trip around the Dutch Village was a rite of passage.
Do you remember visiting 'magical' Dutch Village at Craigtoun Country Park?
James Peacock. Image: Facebook.
Bogus workman jailed for targeting more pensioners in Fife
CCTV shows a man damaging the boat with a drill. Image: Methil Boat Club
'Minutes to destroy our livelihoods': CCTV shows moment Fife fishing boat deliberately sunk by…
A large police presence was spotted on Hendry Road in Kirkcaldy after the crash. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services Date; 30/07/2023
Two men taken to hospital after crash involving motorbike and car in Kirkcaldy