Fife fishing boat deliberately sunk could be refloated as couple set up ‘substantial’ reward for information

A Fife fishing boat that was deliberately sunk could be refloated – as the couple that own it set up a “substantial” reward for information on the incident.

The Tina Louise, docked at Methil Harbour, was targeted by a hooded stranger in the early hours of Friday.

The culprit drilled holes into the hull of the vessel, causing it to sink.

CCTV captured the moment the vessel was vandalised.

Owners Tina and Ross Coventry, who run a shellfish delivery service, say the incident has put them out of business for months.

But they intend on carrying on and are hoping to have the boat salvaged this week.

It comes as a fundraiser has been launched to support the couple.

Tina said: “Our insurance company has been amazing. The plan is to recover and refloat the boat this week.

“We believe the hull is salvageable but we know the electrics are completely goosed.

Methil fishing boat couple ‘won’t be chased away’

“Once we bring her back up we will be able to decide if we can refit her and get her back in action, or if we are looking at having to get another boat.

“We have been here around 16 years and we are staying – we won’t be chased away.

“We would like to offer a substantial reward to anyone who comes forward to us with any information that leads to the conviction of the person who did this.”

In total the couple are looking at £45,000 to £50,000 worth of damage.

Vikki Wood, one of the organisers of the online fundraiser, wrote: “We’ve have been in touch with Tina and she is too humble and proud to ask for help, so we will do this on their behalf.”

Tina said: “We are humbled and overwhelmed at the response by the local community to what has happened to us.

“The level of support for us has been incredible.”

The couple, who live in Cluny with their seven-year-old son Jamie, have shared images of the vandal in a bid to track him down.

It is not the first time that The Tina Louise – which sells lobsters, crabs and mackerel to restaurants in Edinburgh and Fife – has been targeted.

Last November, its collection of lobsters, worth around £4,500, was stolen.

It has also had expensive gear taken in the past.

Police are continuing to investigate the sinking.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact 101, quoting reference 0569 of July 28.