Body found in search for missing Inverness woman with past links to Fife

A body has been found in the search for an Inverness woman with links to Fife, who was reported missing nearly three weeks ago.

Danielle Guhl, 40, was last seen at about 7pm on Tuesday July 11.

Police in Fife had appealed for help in tracing her, saying she has previous links to the kingdom.

Officers have now confirmed that a woman’s body was found at a property on Diriebught Road in Inverness on Wednesday afternoon.

Family of missing woman informed

Although formal identification is yet to take place, the family of Ms Guhl have been informed.

A police spokesman said: “Around 1.30pm on Wednesday, officers discovered the body of a woman in a property on Diriebught Road, Inverness.

“Formal identification is yet to take place, but the family of missing woman Danielle Guhl have been informed.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”